17 visually slimming dresses to wear this fall

It’s a bit late to shop for dresses that are strictly meant for summer wear, but there are many styles you can adjust to rock once the weather starts to get colder. If you’re looking for new dresses to add to your wardrobe, we’ve got you covered!

In fact, we’ve rounded up all of our favorite dresses that are slimming, confidence-building, and suitable to wear this fall. Read on to find out more!

17 flattering dresses you can wear in fall

Short Dresses and Mini Dresses

1. According to thousands of reviews, the draped detail of the self-tie belt this LILLUSORY bodycon dress is surprisingly slimming! You can buy it in a tank top version or in a long sleeve version for a more suitable fall look.

2. Every detail on this dress from OUGES It’s incredible. The combo of the halter-style neckline and the fitted and flared cut is ideal for all body types!

3. Another fabulous fit and flare style is this one from ACEVOG! It’s a little more revealing thanks to the scoop neckline, but you can easily layer it up once the weather is cooler.

4. Wrap dresses are one of our must-have flattering styles, and you won’t find a more classic example than this Lark & ​​Ro number. It’s also available in a handful of different colors and prints!

5. Buyers call it adorable dress Romwe an absolute miracle! It has an aesthetic trapeze dress, and we love the short, flowing sleeves that give it an elegant look!

6. Even if this bohemian dress milumia has a loose fit, it’s surprisingly flattering. One reviewer claims they are preparing to buy it in all colors!

7. The simplicity of this berydress wrap dress is timeless. You can wear it to the office with a blazer and loafers, or slip into heels if you’re heading to a formal function!

8. There is no reason to be afraid of the bodycon! This dress Zalalus has a nice draped asymmetric hem, which gives you a little tummy control action.

Midi and Maxi Dresses

9. Reviews with different body types say that this milumia long dress is one of their favorite dresses! It flows beautifully, and while it has a summery feel, pull on a leather jacket and you are ready for fall.

ten. You will feel like an absolute boss in this structure pinstripe dress VFSHOW! It’s an amazing option to wear in the office, but you can dress it up for a more casual look as well.

11. This mid-length dress ECOWISH has a sleek curved hem and a self-tie belt that cinches the waist. Buyers can’t help but say how much they love the look!

12. Another chic belted dress is this one from levaca! Its horizontal striped design can also bring a slimming effect.

13. We mentioned a few shorter wrap dresses earlier so we had to include a longer version as well. This GRECERELLE dress has a longer hem with a high-low cut which is absolutely gorgeous!

14. We know that a simple midi dress like this one from Urban CoCo will work in any wardrobe. There is so much room to personalize it and give it a unique fashion touch!

15. This midi dress Rekucci has a specially designed design for tummy control. The midsection area is gathered, which always gives a flattering appearance!

16. You will swoon this midi dress from eliachim! That’s the definition of classic style, and we also love that the spaghetti straps are adjustable. It will fit like a glove!

17. To top off our dress scoop, we wanted to include thisVintage clothing maxi dress! Its bohemian style is a dream for anyone with a laid back vibe.

