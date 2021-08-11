Can luxury fashion brands really be inclusive?

Luxury goods tend to be associated with exclusivity rather than inclusiveness. But thanks to the scrutiny of social media and consumer activism, high-end brands are under increasing pressure to be seen as caring businesses.

Some have spent large sums on initiatives that address environmental concerns or have used their expertise to help deal with the pandemic.

The Kering group (which owns Yves Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen) has, for example, set a target reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2025.

In response to COVID-19, Burberry fashion house donated over 100,000 pieces of PPE to the NHS and health charities. Meanwhile, luxury company LVMH used its fragrance manufacturing facilities to make free hand sanitizer for the health system in France.

Yet it remains unclear whether consumers can reconcile the exclusive nature of luxury brands selling at prices many cannot afford with a public image of sustainability and environmental or social awareness. A range of studies has shown that consumers are ambivalent about such efforts. Research in Millennial Attitudes has shown that young consumers even view the concepts of luxury and sustainability as contradictory.

Understandably, for some brands, apparent attempts to address societal challenges have come after receiving much criticism for their own apparent failures.

Gucci, for example, has 1.5 million US dollars (1 million) plan support young designers from under-represented backgrounds. But it was launched after the brand faced racism accusations on a jumper design.

And while Prada has spoken out against racial injustice on social media, the company has also been forced to apologize for goods deemed racist. Dior, meanwhile, launched a message of support and solidarity accompanied by a black background. But again, this comes after allegations of cultural appropriation.

A New York Times Report showed that among the best designers and creative directors in the fashion world, only four are black. Models and photographers from various backgrounds are also severely under-represented in the luxury fashion industry.

The story continues

Designer Virgil Abloh, head of men’s fashion at Louis Vuitton, is one of the few black figures to have reached the heights of a luxury brand. It commented: Diversity is not just a question of gender and ethnicity. It is a question of experience. He brings new ideas to the table. And it would be nice if the fashion industry would listen to them and take them into account.

Mutually exclusive?

In this complex context, we asked members of the UK public what they think of luxury brand inclusion campaigns. Overall, consumers, especially those with lower incomes, had a negative response.

The majority of respondents (87%) believe luxury brands would do better to become more inclusive by focusing on fair pay and workers’ rights.

Efforts on climate change initiatives were also popular (79%), as was work to reduce racial and gender inequalities.

Respondents also welcomed the idea that luxury brands select partners and suppliers in response to social and political situations. For example, Burberry decision to boycott cotton from the Xinjiang region in China alleged human rights violations.

Overall, our survey suggests that despite some progress, there is still a long way to go for luxury brands. And the question remains, can an industry that revel in exclusivity can embrace inclusiveness in a way that drives real societal change?

As consumers increasingly demand a transition to an inclusive society, a unique window has opened for luxury brands to become better agents of social change by aligning their missions, values ​​and strategies with a social goal. Luxury brands are in a key position to lead commercial action by leveraging their cultural authority.

They have the opportunity to use their influence and actions to advance public debate and accelerate behavior change. If they don’t take it, any move towards inclusiveness risks being seen as nothing more than an opportunistic exercise in public relations and image.

This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.

The conversation

The authors do not work, consult, own stock or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have not disclosed any relevant affiliation beyond their academic appointment.