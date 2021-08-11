Dress for Success Summer Shopping for a Cause





POUGHKEEPSY– Dress for Success Dutchess County, a community action partnership program for Dutchess County, is hosting its Shopping for a Cause sale. The public sale will be held on Friday and Saturday August 13 and 14 and Friday and Saturday August 20 and 21 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The sale will take place at 2572-B South Road, (Route 9) Poughkeepsie New York between Dunkin Donuts and US Post Office (formerly Sleepys). Hudson Valley fashionistas and women looking for bargains on professional clothing and accessories should take advantage of this exclusive sale. Recognizable branded blazers, tops, skirts and pants will be priced at $ 5 and up, while prices for dresses and suits start at $ 10. Our Shopping for a Cause sale keeps our inventory up to date, ensuring our customers a stylish professional outfit during career styling sessions that build confidence in our store. These events allow the entire community to take advantage of these amazing offers while supporting our mission, said Robin Blue-Brown, Program Director at Dress for Success Dutchess County. Although the sale mainly features new and almost professional clothing and footwear, great deals on casual and formal items can be found. All proceeds from the sale will help Dress for Success Dutchess County continue to provide unemployed and underemployed women with the skills, support and resources to succeed in their careers on the path to self-reliance through our boutique, center career, start-up Stepping into Success (SIS). Camp and our BOSS Club said Robin Blue-Brown. Dress for Success Dutchess County was established in 2011. Its mission is to empower women in the Hudson Valley to achieve economic independence by providing a support network, professional clothing and development tools to help women. women to thrive in work and in life. Over 1,500 career styling sessions have been conducted in our store. Our Career Center provides assistance to women in job search, resume writing, skills development and interview preparation and more. Women benefit from additional services available through the Dutchess County Community Action Partnership. For more information on Dress for Success Dutchess County, contact Dutchess County Community Action at 845-452-5104 ext. 144 or dutchesscounty.dressforsuccess.org and follow us on Facebook / Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hudsonvalleypress.com/2021/08/11/dress-for-success-summer-shopping-for-a-cause-sale/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos