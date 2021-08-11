Did you love Katrina Kaif’s floral wrap dress in the Jee Le Zaraa announcement photo? It costs 16k | Fashion trends





Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif took to social media on Tuesday August 10 to announce they are reuniting for Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa. The project will have an all-female cast and will revolve around three friends going on a road trip. Directors and actors announced the film on Dil Chahta Hai20th anniversary of. The three stars also shared a photo returning from Katrina’s house to commemorate the news and share the story behind the making of this film. In the photo, taken at Katrina’s, the three stars posed and smiled for the camera. While Priyanka and Alia were equally stunning, what caught our eye was Katrina’s chic and playful printed wrap dress. Katrina’s outfit was the epitome of her signature Girl Next Door aesthetic, and she nailed it once again. In case you also like the set, we have found all the details for you. Scroll down to find out all about it. + READ ALSO: Katrina Kaif Wears Cutest Brunch Outfit 7k floral crop top, shorts For the comeback pic, Katrina slipped into a floral-print wrap dress that featured a V-neckline, slightly puffed shoulders, and ties on the sleeves. The mini set had a fitted bodice with a relaxed fitted skirt. The white floral designs throughout gave it a dreamy vibe, making the dress perfect for a summer party or a casual brunch with your friends. Want to include the piece in your wardrobe? The robe is from the Reformation and is worth 16,227 ($ 218). The Sammy dress. (thereformation.com) Katrina styled her outfit without any accessories and left her locks open in a parting in the middle. She opted for flushed cheeks, dewy skin, nude lips, and sleek eyeliner to complete her glamor. Katrina had shared the image on her Instagram account with the caption: “It makes my heart smile. I love these girls and being with each other is always too much fun – combine that with a great script, an awesome director and a road trip and a [movie] and the sky is the limit. “ The photo of the three stars is from three years ago when they first chatted Jee Le Z. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

