A dazzling Neha Dhupia in a nude print 24k aces pregnancy kaftan dress | Fashion trends





The dress choices of actress and Bollywood TV host Neha Dhupia have always been a fan favorite. During his first pregnancy, the actor glowed and shone while wearing several stylish ensembles. Now, with her second pregnancy with Angad Bedi, the mother-to-be is doing the same. For example, her last photoshoot, wearing a fashionable kaftan dress. A beaming Neha took to Instagram on Tuesday August 10 to share several photos of herself wearing a bespoke printed nude kaftan dress, and looked beyond words stunning. She posted it with the caption: “Tone on tone … #workmodeon in @ rajdeep.ranawat.official styled by @gumanistylists.” The set comes from the shelves of the clothing brand of designer Rajdeep Ranawat. Read on for all the details on Neha’s look. + READ ALSO: Photos: Pregnant Neha Dhupia in a powder pink dress goes to lunch with Angad Bedi Neha chose a nude-colored printed silk kaftan dress with a belted empire, embroidered with the brand’s badge brooch. It featured a deep V-embroidered neckline and puffed sleeves. The belt of the caftan, tied from the inside to shape the waist, offered a loose and flared silhouette. Adorned with Swarovski crystals and pearls on the edges, the dress is full of patterns in shades of red, green, orange and yellow. Neha wore the ensemble with beige strappy pumps. Neha Dhupia in a caftan dress. (Instagram / @nehadhupia) The caftan is from the brand’s Uzbek collection inspired by the beautiful textiles of Suzani and Uzbekistan embellishments. The fabric used in the dress comes from comfortable, durable and environmentally friendly silk. If you want to add the look to your wardrobe, we have the pricing details for you. The caftan dress is worth 24,000. Neha Dhupia’s kaftan dress (rajdeepranawat.com) We recommend that you style the caftan with a minimum of jewelry like Neha. She wore silver earrings and a ring with the attire. She chose a coral pink lip shade, dewy skin, flushed cheeks, and open locks for her glamor. Meanwhile, Neha and Angad Bedi announced they are expecting their second baby earlier this month. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

