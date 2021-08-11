Kunal Rawal reveals his vision of men’s couture-Fashion-trends News, Firstpost

“I want to mix the yarn with the print, the washes with the embroidery, the denim with the embroidery. I like to play with things that don’t belong and make them belong, ”says Kunal Rawal.

Top Notch is a bimonthly column where journalist and editor Namrata Zakaria introduces us to the fashion elite and the scholar club.

Making high fashion wedding clothes for men in a country obsessed with bridal dressing is a bold move. I can’t imagine why, but the whole wedding wear market in the tailoring segment is called bridal wear. It’s almost as if the groom’s only job is to show up and bring the new, decked-out wife home.

Kunal Rawal was instrumental in the evolution of dress codes for Indian men. His emphasis on menswear led to a more elegant and comfortable man, but also a new avenue for tailoring in India.

The last decade has been an iconic one in the evolution of men’s fashion. Fashion has always been about women’s fashion, men’s fashion stagnated and was put in a box. There were designers of men’s clothing before me, of course, but I’m sure they felt very restricted. A groom had to fit into a cookie cutter: he had to wear a brocade square sherwani with jewelry and a feather sticking out of his turban, like an Air India Maharaja. Or, there was a simple kurta for other ceremonies. There was absolutely nothing in between, says Rawal, 35. The principles of our label are something close to my heart as a consumer. I have seen a huge gap in this market. My inspiration came from industrial design, it’s masculine and can be used in wedding outfits. The market was ready for this new aesthetic.

Rawal is quick to add that India is the most difficult market to satisfy. Each state is diverse and unique. Each store has its own market, and online must meet all of the above from one place [sic]. Plus, every groom has a mother, sister, or aunt, or all of them decide what to wear, he explains. I use tips in embroidery designs and micro designs and try to make things as festive as they are modern. I’m just adding modern elements to the traditional embroidery.

The strengths of Rawals have, in fact, been its embroidery. I’m a texture freak, he laughs. I want to layer and layer clothes with more and more. I want to mix the yarn with the print, the washes with the embroidery, the denim with the embroidery. I like to play with things that don’t belong and make them belong.

Men will always wear Benarasi color and patterns, but they usually shy away from embroidery. Rawals’ propensity for wire work is hardly a scarecrow. His embroideries have a quiet sophistication, or are youthful, fun and masculine tone-on-tone threads, geometric or animal motifs. And he experiments a lot with expensive stuff, like the French knots he dresses his best friend Shahid Kapoor with, for Kapoor’s wedding. We aim to be the Mecca of men’s fashion. So we would like to give you a beautifully detailed piece, but it is entirely quiet and classic. Finding a client isn’t a problem, finding a thread that suits your vibe is, he says with a smile.

Rawal’s work is undoubtedly extraordinary, but his greatest glory is his wonderful stores. At a time when e-commerce is on the rise and the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic will not allow us to leave our homes, Rawal is investing heavily in physical paradises. It will soon open its third store in Hyderabad. The previous ones, in Mumbai and Delhi, are like amusement parks: they have mobile shelves, products fall from the ceiling like in a laundromat, and some have conveyor belt racks, so the collections parade in front of you as on a podium.

The Mumbai store is on the top floor of the iconic Rhythm House. The round building, which faces the Kala Ghoda sculpture, has been home to music lovers since the vinyl generation. Rawal says he was lucky to get this space because his label is such a tribute to Bombay and the vibe of the city.

His penchant for geometric embroidery led him to discover the genius architect and designer Rooshad Shroff. Shroff designs standout furniture, chairs, lounge chairs, and sofas (including a sideboard for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja) with elaborate French knot details.

I was incredibly lucky to find the right collaborator at Rooshad. I had heard Sonam sing his praises, but I actually heard about him for the first time through the French node connection. Rooshad made sense of all my playfulness. We’re a young and fun brand, and a lot of inspiration comes from this little boy in us. Rooshad made sure all my thoughts were reflected in the journey and the customer experience, says Rawal.

Shroff agrees that Rawals told him he must have military touches as well as technological ideas. Her clothes have a very strong point of view, and stores had to reflect that, says Shroff.

Rather, Rawal is convinced of the importance of a physical store. Going to a store, especially between closings, is such an emotional thing. Our clothes are tactile, it’s about the experience of touching them to see their quality. But I firmly believe that we need an omnichannel approach, where one approach feeds on the other and helps the other, he says. When your voice is loud, your product will work anywhere.