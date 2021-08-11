Myntra Right to Fashion Sale: Zoutons Reveals Additional Discounts on Top Lifestyle Brands

To meet the ever-changing needs of an urban consumer, Myntra is set to celebrate the spirit of Independence Day with the Right To Fashion 2021 sale. The sale features concessions on more than 2,500 brands, including the best. – Myntra’s all-time sellers like Libas. , Biba, ONLY, Puma, Levis, Fossil, to name a few. Customers can enjoy savings on all fashion essentials like clothes, shoes, bags, jewelry, among many more.

Shop Right To Fashion Sale with Zoutons, one of the leading coupon sites in India. Collect the latest Myntra promo codes, compiled into a comprehensive list under one roof to multiply your savings even further.

Myntra Right To Fashion Sale | Major details

Myntra Right to Fashion Sale offers a wide selection of clothing and a golden chance for shopaholics to experience the latest fashion trends without worrying about the wallet. This 6-day fashion deal will be live on the official Myntra website from August 7 to August 12, 2021. The sale allows customers to enjoy savings of up to 80% on their favorite fashion clothing and accessories. Buyers can also expect an additional 10% discount with the help of certain bank cards.

Myntras Fashion Sale is the perfect time for all fashionistas to buy the latest fashion collections at the best prices. However, it’s also common for consumers to be overwhelmed with so many choices and discounts. This is when Zoutons comes to the rescue of buyers. This coupon aggregator discloses additional discounts on ongoing stores, sales and brands to help customers get additional benefits.

Additional discounts disclosed by Zoutons

The folks at Zoutons understand the importance of festivals and fashion in the lives of Indian shoppers and therefore are always on the lookout for the best deals for their wide clientele. This time around, the hardworking team at this Gurgaon-based company have found another scintillating way to help shoppers save big on a range of top lifestyle brands in the Myntras Right to Fashion sale.

Any brand lover will be delighted to know that they can shop the latest collections from some of the best lifestyle brands such as Brands & Spencer , They are common , Anouk, Dressberry, Ginni & Jony, and many more. Order western clothing for women and an ethnic collection at a 60% discount and get lingerie for less than Rs 499 only. Order makeup essentials from Maybelline, Elle18, etc., from Rs. 799. Everything from pretty tops and comfy denim to exquisite sarees and eye-catching dresses is available at up to 80% off from these top brands. In addition to enjoying these all-time great discounts, users can also enjoy an additional 10% savings by paying for their purchase with ICICI or Kotak Bank cards during the Myntras Right to Fashion sale.

Why choose Zoutons?

When it comes to taking advantage of the best deals and discounts, you can trust Zoutons, the second largest coupon site in India. On a day-to-day basis, Zoutons’ skilled team of professionals oversee thousands of leading categories such as clothing, fashion accessories, cosmetics and more to bring you nothing but the better savings opportunities out of the lot. Speaking specifically of Myntras Right to Fashion Sale. Zoutons went one step further and carefully put together a list of exceptionally generous and incredibly favorable offers. The plethora of additional offers that have been brought to light by Zoutons spans several major brands and categories.

Users can save up to 80% on Indian clothing for women, while indoor wear is available at a discount of up to 70%. Menswear is also featured at incredible discounts in the Myntra Right to Fashion Sale . Shop for men’s ethnic clothing for Rs. 1499 and get 40-80% off men’s casual wear. There are plenty of other savings opportunities available in this exuberant six-day sale. The discount percentages are not limited to fashion and clothing categories. Indian consumers can take advantage of an attractive 50% discount on watches, up to 60% savings on kitchen essentials and much more.

A blessing for consumers and retailers, Zoutons is the go-to platform for a smooth online shopping experience. With regularly updated offers in thousands of top stores and informative blogs, this pioneering couponing website has managed to leave its mark on Indian consumers.