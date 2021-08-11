How sustainability is changing fashion public relations | BoF Professional, News and Insights

Carbon calorie counting, recycled plastic dresses and sweaters that claim to be climate positive have become familiar accessories for fashion brands looking to engage an increasingly environmentally conscious consumer base.

But as the industry has started to address the demand for more sustainable fashion, it is also facing increasing pressure to support its claims. Consumers are becoming more savvy and calling on brands to go greenwashing, or failing to operate in a way that fits their marketing. Regulators and advocacy groups are also paying more attention to it.

The result is a growing market for communications agencies that can help brands credibly navigate a technical and confusing landscape, provide expertise on how to set and achieve sustainability goals, and offer advice. on how to translate those efforts into messages that will resonate.

It’s a booming business, according to 22-year-old Carrie Ellen Phillips, co-founder of BPCM agency. The company, which represents clients like Calvin Klein and Longchamp, was not founded with sustainability at its heart. But lately, this seems to be the main thing customers are asking for.

Two of the three unsolicited calls we receive relate to our sustainability practices, Phillips said. It’s the fastest growing thing in the agency. The sustainability-focused roles that are opening up within the company are some of the fastest things we’ve ever done, she added.

A changing landscape

It wasn’t always like that. Phillips remembers years ago when his own teammates were put off by his talk about sustainability, fearing it would only communicate the whole fashion industry and what they were doing as professionals public relations is bad. But where it once took courage to venture into these waters, it’s now a selling point.

Phillips isn’t the only person to notice a change. Erin Allweiss launched her company, No. 29, in 2013 after years of working for organizations like the National Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and Oxfam. For a while, Allweiss said, she and her co-founder Melody Serafino were known as two nerds who worked on good stuff. When then-conscious sneaker brand Veja decided to partner with number 29 in 2015, the agency and the brand felt like two Davids surrounded by lots of Goliaths.

It was certainly not cool to talk about sustainable fashion, said Allweiss. It was such a difficult battle to make it convincing. And now that it’s cool, I think the reverse problem exists.

In other words, as fashion talks a lot more about sustainability, it’s harder than ever to distinguish between companies that are really making a difference and those that are guilty of greenwashing.

As brands come under increasing pressure from consumers and regulators to support sustainability claims, some communications companies are stepping up their expertise to differentiate themselves from both fashion brands seeking representation and brands. journalists looking for PR contacts whom they can trust with sustainability claims.

Marketing with meaning

Shannon Welch is Director of the Sustainability Division at Chapter 2, the agency that helped launch Pyer Moss and the climate and culture advocacy group Slow Factory. After working with mainstream fashion companies like Diesel earlier in his career, stints at sustainability-focused luxury retailer Maison de Mode and advocacy group Fashion Revolution USA convinced Welch that sustainability was worth it. to invest. She enrolled at Glasgow Caledonian New York College and graduated. impact-oriented business and investing degree.

Chapter 2 co-founder Kenneth Loo says Welch’s in-depth knowledge is a clear asset to the agency, which works with clients like the Saitex denim factory and the silk manufacturer Bombyx. Both companies have positioned themselves as part of efforts to make the fashion supply chain more sustainable. But their efforts to reduce emissions and eliminate toxic chemistry are complicated and technical to communicate.

Sustainability clients are very intense from a PR standpoint, Loo said. It’s a lot of research, communication, site visits, Zoom calls, and data sifting.

For companies that are themselves more new to sustainability, public relations expertise is important for another reason: these brands need help figuring out how they fit into the movement without appearing to be opportunistic environmentalists.

For this reason, many companies have started to offer more than just public relations: they are also increasingly serving as consultants. George Macpherson runs an independent agency called GWM Consulting where he represents brands like Maggie Marilyn and Christy Dawn, in addition to organizations like the New Standard Institute. Macpherson both communicates with the press and also works closely with the brand’s founders to shape new initiatives. For example, he advised Christy Dawn on a land management program that allows clients to invest in plots of regeneratively grown cotton rather than just buying produce.

My understanding of PR has strayed from, Oh, it’s just about promotion and marketing, he said. It’s about guiding through the many changes within the landscape, be it the media landscape or the consumer landscape. Clients have become familiar with the expectation of being challenged by their PR partner.

Phillips said about two-thirds of BPCM’s work at the agency now consisted of counseling rather than communication. Earlier this year, the company recruited François Souchet, formerly of the circularity-focused nonprofit Ellen MacArthur Foundation, to bolster its sustainability expertise. Elsewhere, Eco-Age, the agency co-founded by fashion activist Livia Firth, sees the two as such natural complements that the consulting aspect of the business actually preceded the public relations aspect.

We like to think of ourselves as a critical friend, said Harriet Vocking, Eco-Age brand manager. We see tough public relations [clients] rather than just being celebrated on the success of the media coverage.

Building a responsible business

Sustainability communications mean different things to different agencies. For Eco-Age, No.29, MacPherson and Chapter 2, this means carefully vetting potential customers and turning down those with mismatched values ​​in an attempt to avoid contributing to greenwashing.

BPCM does not select clients in this way, but uses its influence at senior levels to promote a sustainability agenda, Phillips said. For example, BPCM’s gentle nudge convinced longtime customer Longchamp to switch to recycled nylon for its signature Le Pliage bags, a process that will be completed by the end of 2022, according to Phillips.

Outside of this group of agencies focused on sustainable development, the pressure on the entire industry is increasing. The governments of the UK and the Netherlands are looking to crack down on greenwashing, and the EU is creating standardized methods for communicating about the sustainability of a given product. In the United States, advocates are pushing for the Federal Trade Commission to revise its own standards for environmental messages in marketing.

And there is also growing scrutiny of the accountability of agencies that help promote polluting industries. Any business that contributes to pollution and human rights abuses relies on public relations companies to maintain their social license to operate, said Duncan Meisel, co-founder of Clean Creatives, a group that s ‘tries to pressure public relations agencies to stop working with fossil fuel companies. While fashion brands may not have as direct an impact on climate change as Exxon Mobil or Shell, the principle still applies: Without the best creative minds in the industry working for them, brands would have more. struggling to green their actions, Meisel said.

The biggest impact a PR or advertising agency has is the work it does for its clients. When you look at your company’s impact on sustainability, it’s not the thefts you take or the cups you use, he said. The absolute biggest impact is how people end up buying and consuming as a result of your actions.

