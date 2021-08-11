5 gender-neutral trends to watch out for





While many brands still showcase their women’s and men’s clothing collections separately at two different shows, there are many trends that tend to overlap and suit both wardrobes. For the Resort and Spring-Summer 2022 seasons, designers are offering a wide array of trends that don’t fit into a genre category, underscoring a growing tendency to let go of labels. FashionUnited analyzes five gender-neutral trends that will lead the way next season. Tanktop The tank top has been a staple in both men’s and women’s wardrobes for decades, but it will be especially ubiquitous next summer. From ribbed knits to oversized cuts, the styles are endless and can be easily dressed up or relaxed. However, what caught our attention is that most models will work equally well for both men and women. At Courrges, we saw a fishnet top that goes well on its own or layered, at Dhruva Kapoor, it was all about metallic textures and colorful details, while at Dolce & Gabbana, the timeless white tank top was all the rage. Vetements featured an iteration of flowers and Atlein a silky orange. For his Resort 2022 collection, Christian Wijnants presented a knitted version in black, white and green. What do they have in common? They will all blend seamlessly into women’s and men’s closets. Dolce & Gabbana Spring-Summer 2022 Oversized blazer Blazers are a sure-fire way to create an outfit from scratch, and they’ll be especially oversized for Spring / Summer 2022. Men’s and women’s styles look similar, the only difference being the size they’re cut into. Alberta Ferretti has opted for a safari style. brown version while the French label AMI Paris presented a whole collection based on double or single-breasted blazers cut in large proportions. At Balenciaga, volumes are always exaggerated, so it’s no surprise that jackets come in extravagant shapes. As Des Garons Homme Plus showcased a white iteration finished with bangs, COOL * chose a bright red and The Row showed off an extra-long design. Balenciaga Spring-Summer 2022 The midi skirt The midi skirt will be in full swing next summer – in the wardrobes of both women and men. If it has already made a shy appearance in men’s collections in the past, spring-summer 2022 will be the season of democratization. We saw a pinstripe pleated version at Thom Browne paired with a matching blazer, as well as a beige twin-back print version at Sean Suen. At Balmain, a totally black number has been detailed with drawstrings. In the women’s clothing collections, Adeam featured a striped style and Blumarine featured an army green cargo style. Balmain Station 2022 Bow blouse A staple of the BCBG wardrobe, the bow blouse is a constant in the Resort and Spring-Summer 2022 collection, whether in the women’s or men’s collections. Saint Laurent led the way: it featured ponytail blouses in many styles and shades. Whether it’s a timeless white shirt with a gold metallic bow or a black striped shirt, Anthony Vaccarello has oriented his summer collection around this iconic statement. At Dunhill, a crisp button-down shirt was topped with an oversized cardigan adorned with a bow brooch. Carolina Herrera opted for a light striped option, Coach presented a checkered one while Paco Rabanne displayed a total print look finished with a lavallière collar. Saint Laurent spring-summer 2022 The knitted cardigan Originally a staple in menswear, the knit cardigan has been introduced to women’s clothing collections over the past couple of years and is now a staple in both. For next summer, Tory Burch showcased a preppy navy sleeveless sweater worn over a print shirt and Burberry showcased a beige turtleneck version paired with a matching cardigan. In men’s collections, a gray cable-knit cardigan was spotted at Robyn Lynch, a blue V-necked at Namacheko and Dior Homme showed a classic beige iteration detailed with a graphic print. Tory Burch Hotel 2022 All images: Parade photos

