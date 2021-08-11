Kate Hundley and Weird English Founder discuss fashion precision – WWD

One of the countless lessons that have been reinforced during the pandemic – perhaps by force – is that the road for big brands to success in the fashion industry is not the only one.

New York designers Kate Hundley and De’Jon Jackson don’t need to be convinced. Hundley, who launched his own label in 2018, has teamed up with Jackson, who will launch his Weird English brand this fall, to create bespoke shorts made from vintage scarves. In addition to finding a selected quantity semi-annually on the Hundley site starting today, shoppers can also have custom pairs of shorts made with heirlooms, flea market finds, or other favorite materials. on an ongoing basis.

These $ 430 rarities aren’t just meant to deliver unique designs, but durability, substance, and individuality as well. Hundley worked for Zac Posen and Coach before venturing out with his own direct-to-consumer brand. She and Jackson connected through her fiancé and bonded through fashion, design and project ambitions, so they decided to work together. The idea for the shorts crystallized while hanging out at a stylist friend’s house, who pulled out a vintage Dior scarf, which made Jackson imagine shorts. He and Hundley then agreed to put that in motion and will continue to collaborate on different pieces, not just short films.

Without knowing what will happen due to the pandemic, planning can be difficult, Hundley admitted. “But people have definitely become more open-minded about how to work together and what is important. There has been a lot of noise reduction and [instead] focus on what’s most exciting and what’s most worth your time, ”she said.

Weird English will debut basic d-to-c essentials with cut-and-sew options to eventually follow. The name comes from an exchange with a friend, who told Jackson she was having a hard time understanding it. He said, “I told him, ‘But I speak English.’ And she said, “But it sounds weird,” adding that the name stuck in part because of the prevalence of how two people can have different perceptions of a shared conversation. That strangeness could dissolve, however, if people got to know each other better, Jackson said.

Noting how the abbreviation for Weird English is WE, the founder said that “encompasses us as a nation, people, community – there is certainly a lot to do.” Initially, each design will be capped at a maximum of 100 units to create a sense of ownership. “One of our mantras is ‘Born to be rare’. We want to convey that through our brand ethics, ”Jackson said.

Rather than presenting a new collection next month, Hundley will wait until December to follow the pre-fall and pre-season schedule. This will leave a little more space to think about ideas and a little more time to sell. Sticking to a schedule that makes sense is essential, according to the designer, who continues to design for other brands. “We’ve all been rushing through things that maybe we haven’t put enough love into. It is a crucial element to get out of the pandemic [in] how we do business.

Offering presales each season has also proven to be helpful in building closer relationships with customers and defining what sets his designs apart. Hundley plans to wholesale a small amount, which will continue to be a way for people to experience fashion, especially luxury fashion. “But it is vital to stay permanently closer to the consumer,” she said.

With most shoppers squared up with jeans, button-down shirts and other basics, excitement is what they are looking for, whether it’s the piece that prompts them to step out or what they’re building their look on. “We’ve all been locked up for so long. I know I think back to pieces that I might have saved for a special occasion that I hadn’t worn because I had been precious about it. I want to bring this excitement into my daily life.

For Jackson, relativity is the key to making a sale, whether it’s through the feel of the garment, its visual appeal or its graphics. “If you’re not connected to it, you’re probably not going to buy it – let alone wear it,” he said. “Just from the instincts that we have as human beings, we can tap into that through clothing. It is definitely the way to buy clothes.

As to whether buyers are less influenced by social media influencers and celebrities, Hundley said, “There’s a little bit of rejection that you’ve seen something too much. Even in the graphic design, there’s a sort of Instagram aesthetic that was so ubiquitous in light pink with white text. Things got so saturated. There is a desire for special and unique things that allow you to express your personality externally in ways we may not have prioritized before.

Okay, Jackson said knowing that something is yours and only yours makes designs more appealing. This more studied approach is somewhat of a complete turnaround from a well-worn fashion career that peaks by joining a huge conglomerate that designs clothes, curtains and everything in between. Collaborations offer interesting alternatives, Hundley said. “As much as I love interiors, it just doesn’t make sense for me to spend my time and energy making plates or books or whatever. But I could collaborate with someone who does a great job, who has something to say and together we can discover something interesting that neither of us would have thought of alone. Working with De’Jon has been like that – we merge our aesthetic and think of things that we both think are exciting for a project that is new to both of us and that we might not have done on our own.

From Jackson’s perspective, a lot of it boils down to efficiency, noting the degree of waste that the fashion industry is responsible for creating. “Me and Kate came up with the idea that we’re going to be very specific. There is no waste involved. We take scraps to make a piece that someone would like and wear. Our way of working is very efficient. This is the best way to approach things, especially to move forward in the way our society is. “