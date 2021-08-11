Fashion
Fashion Brand Founder-Influencer Amanda Steele on ‘OG YouTube’ and the Importance of Organic Content – Glossy
Being able to say you’ve been an influencer for almost half of your life is quite an achievement, even for digital-native Gen Zs.
Multihypenate Amanda Steele, 22, has spent 12 years creating content for social channels including YouTube, and also owns the titles of fashion brand Steele founder and active actress.
Most of my success has come from doing it so early on, Steele said of her influencer career. When it gets too saturated, no matter what platform you use, it’s just hard to get your content seen.
Steele, who launched her YouTube channel in 2011 with the dream of becoming a fashion designer, dabbled in makeup as the beauty industry took over social media. Today, as the founder of her own clothing line, Steele – which she describes as an off-duty style model – her fashion aspirations have come full circle. The line includes leather pants, therefore bold and sophisticated, as well as blazers and baggy jeans.
It’s not super trendy, Steele said. But you can walk into a business meeting or you can go out with your friends or have brunch, all in the same outfit.
More recently, the creator has entered the world of theater, performing in “Paradise City” on Amazon Prime. BBut that doesn’t compromise the power of social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, where she has around 6 million cumulative subscribers.
YouTube will always be there, Steele said. TikTok is where our brains are right now, abbreviated content. But now we have Reels, and we can do that on Instagram as well.
Below are additional conversation highlights, which have been edited slightly for clarity.
The importance of work
What I have learned in this industry, overall, [is that] people are more likely to help you if you are working. I made mistakes when I was younger, meeting brands and not really knowing the company, where I was like, Oh, here I am. Make things happen for me. Now that I’m older, I understand. I did all the design work for the first collection. [My] Tip # 1 is to work hard, research, and be prepared.
TikTok try-on hauls for victory
Our last launch went very well. Normally we have content shoot days, where we put together a bunch of content to promote the launch. But I didn’t like the format [for that launch]. It was like, Oh, these are natural Instagram posts that we want you to make, but it’s going to be recorded by a professional videographer and professional photographer. For this launch, I [said], Can you let me try to do it myself? Believe me a little. And that was the most natural thing. I sat on my floor and filmed a TikTok test. It was natural. It worked much better for me. It’s a bit of both; I need to have a full production for my YouTube channel because it takes so much work that I don’t have time to do it. But if I publish and promote my brand, [content where I’m] being as natural, just relaxed and organic as possible does the best.
Generation Z poster child
From the outside, what people would see is that I’m the star kid of Gen Z. Maybe not, because now these young stars of TikTok [are] great gen Z vibes. And I don’t fully identify with them, because it’s different. They have TikTok and they have shortened content. That’s all they know; they still had the phone, they still had social media. Where, when I started, it was OG YouTube – we had YouTube. I remember the creation of Twitter. It’s a different world than the one I lived in and grew up in. But I really think the values that I have [are the values they have,] concerning the pursuit of your objectives, [believing] anything can happen, get you online and talk about your passions. I have the job that a lot of Gen Zers now say they want when they grow up.
