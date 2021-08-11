Fashion
Rashami Desai’s Glamorous Sequin Dress Is Sheer Shine At Best
Rashami Desai is not one of the popular actresses on television just for her dramatic roles and courageous acting; it’s also for its extremely daring style that no one can match. The TV star also enjoys a bit of drama with her style and lately, with many risky trends taking center stage, Rashami hasn’t been able to help but stay away for a long time. She posed glamorously in what is now known as the nude dress trend, which is nothing more than a sheer dress worn to perfection. The perfection of her look was surely with teal embellishments from top to bottom and a plunging neckline that broke the mercury meter in seconds. Her makeup was a gorgeous bronze smokey eye with minimal jewelry. When your dress is better than any jewelry set, why would you need any other bling at all?

No one doubts the power of a gorgeous black dress and when you look as posed as Rashami Desai in one, we bet you wouldn’t need anything else. She let her outfit do the talking by ditching the jewelry and completing the look with the right makeup that we obviously can’t take our eyes off of.
When Rashami Desai is on the hunt for the most perfect chic outfit, a powerful outfit is where she puts her trust. In the mix of everything trendy and chic, she recently chose a blazer-style skater dress that had a plunging neckline to add some punch to the floral print dress that was never basic to begin with.
We like the pure high and Rashami Desai proves that we won’t get over it anytime soon. Even over a black bikini set, the sheer top adds a touch of glamor like we don’t know we really need it.
