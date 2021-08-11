Rashami Desai’s Glamorous Sequin Dress Is Sheer Shine At Best

Rashami Desai is not one of the popular actresses on television just for her dramatic roles and courageous acting; it’s also for its extremely daring style that no one can match. The TV star also enjoys a bit of drama with her style and lately, with many risky trends taking center stage, Rashami hasn’t been able to help but stay away for a long time. She posed glamorously in what is now known as the nude dress trend, which is nothing more than a sheer dress worn to perfection. The perfection of her look was surely with teal embellishments from top to bottom and a plunging neckline that broke the mercury meter in seconds. Her makeup was a gorgeous bronze smokey eye with minimal jewelry. When your dress is better than any jewelry set, why would you need any other bling at all?

