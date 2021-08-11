Venus Williams partners with Carbon38 for Tennis collection – WWD

Venus Williams doubles her tennis collaborations.

The legendary athlete has teamed up with Carbon38, the performance sportswear retailer, to today launch the Carbon38 x EleVen collection by Venus Williams. This is Carbon38’s first tennis capsule and the first designer collection with an elite athlete. It is a limited edition collection for one season.

As reported in May, Williams released their second clothing and footwear collection with tennis brand K-Swiss.

Former number one in singles and doubles, Williams, 41, is ranked 112 in singles by the Women’s Tennis Association. Williams is also the Managing Director of his interior design company V Starr Interior and owns the clothing and footwear brand EleVen by Venus Williams.

“I was thrilled to design this collection with Carbon38 because their mission and EleVen’s are similar in that they both strive to create versatile clothing for women that they can feel confident in. Williams told WWD. “The modern woman is incredibly busy and we don’t always have time to change outfits before moving on, so it was important that this collection could follow us no matter what happened during the day. This collaboration was designed for the everyday woman, while keeping style and performance at the forefront. “

The collection consists of 12 styles, including tank tops, sports bras, leggings, shorts, skirts, pants, long and short sleeve shorts, tennis dress and romper, as well as a bob and socks. Clothing prices range from $ 78 to $ 118, the bob is $ 48, and the socks $ 14.

Katie Warner Johnson, who co-founded Carbon38 in 2013, gave several reasons why she wanted to team up with Williams.

“She represents so much. The reason I started my business, Carbon38, was to celebrate and support women like her who are bosses, who constantly strive to be better (which is in her company name, always being an 11 not a 10). I followed her career, I grew up with her, we’re about the same age. I admired her so much for how she has evolved as an athlete and now as a business owner, ”Johnson said.

Johnson said she started the business to support brands founded by women. “The fact that I have one of the best athletes in the world who is also the founder of a sports brand is kismet,” she said.

Carbon38 has touched on tennis over the years. “This is the first time that we have come close to a complete tennis history. What’s been super cool about COVID-19 is that our business has changed. We left the studio for the outdoors, and tennis is such a wonderful pastime that so many women and men, during COVID-19, have chosen. And it doesn’t hurt that the outfits are on trend, ”she said.

As to how this capsule compares to what K-Swiss does with Williams’ tennis line, Johnson said, “I think K-Swiss is a fantastic collaboration. They take their best-selling styles and Venus puts her fingerprints on them. And we wear it. What we do at Carbon is we serve our customer, and our customer is the boss. We wanted to work together to create a bespoke capsule that brings together the DNA of our two brands and can serve our customer in a new way, ”Johnson said.

She said they made various tennis skirts, some in micro terry, which she called “fun retro fabric that we haven’t seen since the heyday of Juicy Couture.” They have ‘back and forth’ sweatpants, active looks to wear on the tennis courts and at the gym, and a tie-dye plaid that appears throughout the collection.

Johnson predicts that the bestsellers will be tennis skirts. She said her team and Williams collaborated on the designs, which were mostly made in Asia.

According to Williams, “We have tried creatively to think outside the box and give consumers something different from what EleVen has offered in the past by infusing Carbon38’s distinctive style with that of EleVen. This is actually Carbon38’s first tennis capsule, so it was a lot of fun collaborating on the design of the pieces to reflect the styles of both brands and offer their customers a new kind of product that they can rock out. in their everyday life. The patterns, colors and technology of these pieces are remarkable, and I think people will be very excited about the variety this collaboration offers. There really is something for everyone.

Williams said she pays special attention to the details of each piece. “Each item has something that sets it apart, whether it’s a bold pop of peony pink or aqua sky, a crossover racerback, a halter top or a slit pants. unexpected, ”Williams said. “There are some amazing transitional items for the court, but the line is also balanced with everyday sportswear. “

She also noted that they used a cloudy compression fabric, which she called “super-soft, moisture-wicking and durable.” It is made from recycled water bottles. “This material is perfect for low to high impact workouts, not to mention the ultimate squat-proof leggings,” said Williams.

When asked what it was like to work with Carbon38, Williams said, “Working with the Carbon38 team was a dream. As I said before, our teams were aligned with the end goal that made the collection design so fluid. We knew we wanted to offer consumers something versatile and functional, but also avant-garde, and we are very proud of the end result.

“Tennis is going through such a time right now as more and more people are training outdoors, and I think consumers will be delighted with what we offer,” added Williams.

In addition to designing all the necessities of tennis, such as skirts, tops, dresses and sports bras, Williams said performance, comfort and durability are a priority. “We have taken great care in the materials used in this line. The slim fit and medium weight of the cloud compression fabric keeps you in place and offers incredible support for a range of workouts in all climates. Beyond that, the moisture-wicking quality wicks sweat away from your body so it evaporates quickly, which is a huge plus when you’re on the pitch, ”said Williams. “I usually train in Florida so being able to keep my cool is very important to me. I always play my best when I feel confident and my clothes move with me, so these qualities were also crucial when designing the line. We want women to feel their best so they can do their best and this line will do just that.

Discussing how Carbon38 performed during the pandemic, Johnson said: “It was wild, in the first two months everyone was locking up we saw numbers like we’ve never seen before, which was super exciting. What was really fun was seeing the Brilliant pick up in a way that I had never seen in the seven years I have been running the business. Being able to sit at your desk on Zoom and see fabulous neon or pink dyed leggings was what our client craved. It’s the power of fashion. Fashion can change a mood, even in small ways, ”she said.

Explaining how she and Williams got together, Johnson said her chief dealer knew some of Williams’ team members and said they should all get together for lunch. “Halfway through the pandemic, Venus and I had lunch and we hit it off. I love it. She is so elegant, brilliant and accomplished, ”said Johnson.

Had Johnson seen an increasing demand for tennis clothing from her customers?

“Honestly, the initial impulse was right around Venus and presented her with a genuine product. There has been this groundswell of tennis over the past year or so. The real engine of our partnership is that I wanted to work with an entrepreneur like Venus, ”she said.

