18 Stylish Finds Under $ 50 From Amazon’s Fall Fashion Trends Guide

With the fall weather quickly approaching, now is the time to start transitioning your wardrobe to the new season. Fortunately, Amazon has just removed its list of the biggest fall fashion trends, and it has all the inspiration you need to control your wardrobe. To make it even easier for you, we’ve already sifted through the Fall Style Guide and found the best clothes, shoes, and accessories on sale under $ 50.

According to Amazon, the next fashion months will be all about retro-inspired looks, casual workwear, bohemian prints and head-to-toe denim, and we’ve found affordable finds in every category. Keep scrolling for the best deals on clothing, shoes, and accessories under $ 50 off Amazon’s guide to fall fashion trends.

No fall wardrobe is complete without a versatile blouse that you can dress up or down, and the Goodthreads Long Sleeve V-Neck Top is a top notch option. It comes in a marbled wave print that perfectly matches the retro trend, in addition to six other colors and patterns. The three-quarter sleeve blouse has a ruffled V-neckline and ruffle details on the cuffs.

“This shirt is so cute,” wrote one reviewer. “The material is of a very good quality, very soft and comfortable to wear. I ordered a large one, and it was TTS. I really recommend it.”

Buy it! Goodthreads Long-Sleeve V-Neck Ruffle Top in Fluid Twill, $ 22.60 (Orig. $ 26.80); amazon.com

In the shoe department, these Amazon Essentials Buckle Mules are on sale for just $ 26. They are available in beige and gold faux leather, each with a metal buckle on the top, a cushioned sockliner, and a 0.5 inch rubber heel. You can dress them up with jeans and a sweater, or dress them up with pleated pants and a blouse. These are the perfect midsize shoes to help you get that casual work wear vibe this fall.

“These are by far my favorite mules that I own,” shared one buyer. “They’re as comfortable as slippers, but they look neat. They hold your feet really well and aren’t heavy. I find them to be very true to size … they’re awesome.”

Buy it! Amazon Essentials Buckle Mule, $ 25.90 (original $ 30.80); amazon.com

To finish with accessories, these Sojos Cateye Polarized Sunglasses are a super stylish way to put together your outfits. It’s still sunny in the fall, and with these cateye sunglasses in your bag, you’ll be all set. They are available in 13 frame colors and four lens colors, so you can find a pair that suits your wardrobe.

“These give me all the expensive designer vibes, and they also feel so high quality,” one reviewer said. “The sunglasses are chunky and not flimsy. Plus, I like the fade into an animal print for a subtle touch. I had so many questions about where I bought them!”

Buy it! Sojos Vintage Cateye Polarized Sunglasses, $ 12.99 (orig. $ 19.99); amazon.com

