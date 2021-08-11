Columbus Fashion Alliance holds first internship for black teens

The best part of it is that they see people who look like them, said RonnyOppong, the program director and a Brooklyn, New York-based fashion designer who grew up on the North Side of Columbus. You can be an entrepreneur. You can be in business and be VP or buyer. They were able to interact with all of these spaces and see what they look like.

Oppong, a 29-year-old who studied fashion merchandising at Ohio State University, said he was excited to return to his hometown to lead this internship and engage trendy young black men, a industry where he hasn’t seen a lot of African American mentors.

Meeting black designers and industry leaders in central Ohio was one of the most beneficial aspects of the internship, said Greg Simpson, 16 and a rising executive at Southwestern Career Academy in Grove City.

Seeing people who look like me and have had the same struggles I had to get here, was really inspiring, said Simpson. It was surreal to see other people doing it and it lets me know I can do it.

He said the program started a fire under him, particularly the fact that he was being paid $ 300 a week for his efforts, to try and make a full-time career out of fashion.

During the summer, the students also learned a lot of practical skills.

KentwonBrown, 19, said he learned to use graphic design software, screen print clothes and effectively implement color in his designs.

He designed a very useful logo for his own brand, modeled for promotional material, and filled a whole book of advice he heard over the two months.

In fact, he said he learned more this summer than his entire first year of graphic design studies at Central State University near Dayton.

It was almost a dream come true, said Brown, a 2020 graduate of Reynoldsburg High School.

But the summer was not without challenges, he added.

The group learned some tough lessons, such as selecting the best designs from so many great ideas and creating some really cool styles on the cutting room floor.