Trendy takeaways from the UN report on climate change





Clean energy advocates praised Lévis for engaging with its suppliers to support their efforts to increase the use of renewable energy, for example. We know we need to build resilience in all of our operations, said a spokesperson for Lévis, who mentions the brand’s water action strategy, which is stepping up recycling and reuse of water in the area. manufacturing. Other initiatives include investing in new business models, including the opportunity, and material innovations like cotton hemp. These efforts allow us to manufacture products and do business in a way that is less dependent on increasingly strained natural resources. Workforce recognition Ayesha Barenblat, founder of the nonprofit Remake, says most industry commitments have yet to consider the impacts of climate change on the world’s most vulnerable, including millions of workers that feed its supply chain. Brands have outsourced all climate impacts and take no responsibility for frontline fashion affected communities like we’ve seen with the floods in Bangladesh, the fires in Pakistan, she says. Even in Los Angeles, where most of the clothing production in the United States occurs, the state is currently on fire and faces severe water shortages. For her, this establishes one of the clearest links to date between the urgent need for emission reductions and the need for better working practices. She says the Garment Workers Protection Act, currently debated in California, presumably aims to force brands and suppliers to pay a minimum wage of $ 15, but [it] will also maintain and develop sustainable and ethical businesses in California. Speed ​​up targets Across the industry, companies have published climate pledges in recent years that set ambitious targets for 2040 and 2050. But without clear strategies on how to achieve those targets without a timeline of interim targets along the way, experts are not convinced they will. Generally speaking, 20-year goals are only ambitious in nature, said Michael Sadowski, consultant for the World Resources Institute (a partner organization of the Science Based Targets initiative). Vogue Business in June. The IPCC report makes it clear that it’s what companies do over the next five or ten years that will really matter; that if they don’t significantly limit emissions by 2030, their targets for 2050 could be meaningless. If they don’t act now, not only will fashion companies be more responsible for the climate crisis than they are today, but they can expect more disruption to their own businesses, Cummis said. Extreme weather events are inevitable to disrupt supply chains and manufacturing will become difficult as more fires, droughts, etc. hit vulnerable countries and affect the workforce. To become a Vogue BusinessMember and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter,Click here. Comments, questions or feedback? Write to us at [email protected]. More from this author: Investment in sustainable fashion is growing Customers care more about sustainability after containment. Now what? The Bangladesh agreement is about to expire. Here’s what’s at risk

