What if fashion predicted climatic catastrophes rather than trends? – WWD

With the popularity of ESG – environmental, social and corporate governance – and pervasive climate risk, companies now rightly want to predict the future.

“We are not talking about climate change anymore, we are talking about the climate crisis – and here we are,” said Lisa Morales-Hellebo, CEO and co-founder of Refashiond OS, who, with her fund Refashiond Venture, is an activist. for start-up capital investments in supply chain innovation and reducing carbon emissions, as opposed to the “quick turnaround technologies” that have dazzled the media.

Climate science, and sustainability for that matter, is about the long term. (In a nutshell: resilience).

Cue Climate Intelligence or “resilience as a service”, where data analytics start-ups rise up to shed light on climate disasters by plugging in climate data and hyperlocal models on floods, storm surges, wind and other weather events up to 80% years old in some cases.

A number of companies including One Concern, Cervest, Gro Intelligence, Climavision, Jupiter Intelligence, Terrafuse AI, Planalytics (which partnered with NPD Group in 2018) are weather resistant companies.

And the space is hot red. As recently as last week, real estate data firm CoreLogic announced a three-year U.S. collaboration with One Concern, a Menlo Park-based resilience-as-a-service provider to help “[uncover] climate risk blind spots, ”according to Ahmad Wani, CEO and co-founder of One Concern. “Amid worsening natural hazards, businesses need to develop resilience strategies for an environment where black swan events are seen as normal. As the world appears to face increasing climate risk, we believe ESG should have an ‘R’ for resilience in order to deal with these new and ever-changing dangers. “

Fashion only masters the first three letters and falls short of allocating the $ 20-30 billion a year needed to transform the industry.

As warning bells ring for net zero following the release of the UN’s latest climate report, Iggy Bassi, founder and chief executive of London-based climate intelligence firm Cervest, acknowledged that the net zero is “necessary but not sufficient”, without simultaneous investment in climate adaptation (or preparing how to adapt to global temperature and sea level rise among other climate-induced disasters).

B Corp certified, Cervest’s Earth Science AI technology informs its climate business intelligence and EarthScan products to unveil how an asset’s climate risk has changed over the past 50 years, current risks, and potential risks over the past 80. years, based on different climate scenarios.

Where the focus was once only on consumer data and the latest trends, the fashion industry is now grappling with science – and the reality of climate change is already part of its workforce as climate refugees. .

However, some scientists readily speak of the gap between science and business, which leads to limits in the modeling of climate scenarios and therefore to the effectiveness of climate analysis solutions. One should not venture further than the summary of “Business Risk and the Emergence of Climate Analytics”, a recent report published in the popular journal Nature Climate Change, to understand the limits of climate models: “The rules by which the Climate science can be appropriately used to inform assessments of the impact of climate change on financial risk have not yet been developed.

Enterprise “sustainability software” is already supplied by SAP, Salesforce and Microsoft, the main business intelligence platforms, with Microsoft launching its “Sustainability Calculator” last July.

Meanwhile, the fashion startup scene has other immediate priorities. Women-focused retail accelerator New York Fashion Tech Lab is capturing the present, with its 2021 cohort specializing in direct shopping and product recommendations to boost mandatory spending, as well as fit tech , wardrobe monitoring and non-fungible tokens in the case of the start-up 3D Robe.

The winner of the 2021 LVMH Innovation Prize is Bambuser, a start-up specializing in direct shopping on the theme of the competition, “The future of customer experience is here”. (Previous editions showcased a wider range of solutions in the areas of e-commerce, artificial intelligence, anti-counterfeiting solutions and sustainability).

The Fashion for Good accelerator identifies innovative start-ups in sustainability, circularity and transparency and is supported by the Laudes Foundation (formerly C&A Foundation), Zalando and Kering, among others.

Each March, the program brings together 10-15 start-ups for its intensive global program where founders are exposed to expertise and funding opportunities to grow their businesses. Since its inception in 2017, nearly 100 start-ups have gone through the program. To date, only 16 companies have dealt with supply chain transparency and traceability, half as many companies as biomaterials or technology process innovators.

Start-ups & Wider and Sundar are helping to bridge the data gap on working conditions around the world while A Transparent Company and TrusTrace, for example, focus on product-level traceability. Oritain focuses on entire product regions and Made2Flow uses machine learning-based solutions to map data – including environmental metrics like CO2, water, biodiversity and energy – from multiple sources to help brands achieve scientific goals.

As is the case with start-ups, the field is shrinking and only certain companies will be invited to Fashion for Good’s invitation-only scale-up program.

Despite a group of industry executives citing traceability as an urgent priority, a supply chain startup, Bext360 (a 2018 pick) was in the mix. A software-as-a-service platform that aims to imprint a traceable footprint on complex global agricultural supply chains, Bext360 uses a combination of blockchain technology, sustainability metrics and machine learning to identify where exactly the goods are. are manufactured, how production impacted the environment, fair wages and the social impact of sourcing practices.

To say that today’s fashion accelerators have become like consulting firms in the sense that “you look at their current short-sighted solutions to what they think are their current short-sighted problems,” Morales reiterated. Hellebo from Refashiond: “These 50 billion dollars a year in [deadstock inventory] – this is a feature, not a bug for this industry. Opacity is a feature, not a bug. We don’t have time to disconnect people from fast fashion, so we have to devote all of our resources to the early stages of these fashion supply chain innovations.