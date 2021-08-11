The new TODS collection pushes the limits (of size)





Creating new and original objects in a saturated fashion space is an almost impossible feat these days. But apparently not for TODS Creative Director Walter Chiapponi. After taking the reins of the Italian house in 2019 (after a stint at Gucci and Valentino), the designer continues his quest for new style iterations through the new TODS Fall / Winter 21/22 men’s and women’s collections. Push design further by merging archetypes. The men’s collection is an exploration of the collision of natural and city life. Opposing freedom and a cosmopolitan lifestyle in the creation of clothes worthy of the modern Italian gentleman. #sevenT is the film that will unveil the men’s collection launched in September, titled in a nod to the seven days of the week. In the film, TODS laser highlights wardrobe basics; the trench coat, shirt jacket, hunting jacket and military jacket as well as riding pants, sweatshirts and ribbed sweaters. The formality is contradicted by unexpected combinations, more worthy of modern times that see us dive in and out of blockages and busy lifestyles. This collection encourages the wearer to play with daring pieces; Texan heeled ankle boots, sturdy laces with Norwegian stitching. Sneakers and desert boots abound. The T logo is used everywhere, on belts, moccasins and bags. T is for time and the expansion of possibilities. TODS brings the same play on the notion of time to the women’s collection. In one film titled In a Moment, four women represent different personalities that combine in the fall / winter collection. Sportswear is mixed with the allure of tailoring, always keeping the emphasis on function and utility. Luxurious materials are combined with classic silhouettes. Trench coats with leather trims, sheepskin hats and quilted leather duvet jackets, as well as ruffled necklines create unexpected combinations in classic materials. Unlike the micro-bag trend that swept the world earlier, TODS introduced oversized sheepskin and leather bags in wide, curved shapes and tart colors. Women can now explore the extra side of their shoe repertoire. Loafers with chunky heels and creeper soles tick all the boxes in the shoe department. As always, the letter T adorns each piece to testify to the timelessness of the design. Best of all, with fine stitching and exquisite design common to both, the collections for women and men are interchangeable. The collection will be launched from September. Shop current styles, here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://graziamagazine.com/articles/tods-fall-winter-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos