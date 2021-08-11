In the age of acute excitement, men’s swimwear was destined to get sexy

As Tom Daley stepped onto the platform for what would be his last dive at the Tokyo Olympics, the excitement was palpable, not least as the 27-year-old would go on to win another medal. A quick glance at Twitter would give both the purest of the internet (“good luck Tom!”; “You can do it! Repeat them for fear of disciplinary action). People love Daley for all kinds of reasons, one of them being the physique of an Olympian who is regularly stuck in tiny swimsuits.

And while most reviews focus largely (and rightly so) on her knack for spinning in the air, a sizeable amount does indeed focus on swimwear. These little items are a standard issue for Olympians. They’re ergonomic and streamlined and help you navigate through the water like a shimmering hairless porpoise. But over the past year or so, these swimsuits have also become a standard issue for men who don’t win gold medals. Men’s shorts and swim shorts have gotten smaller. They also got pretty sexy.

Speedos: work for the Olympians … JONATHAN NACKSTRAND And the actual Speedo models Speedo

Which is quite a turnaround. But five years ago, parakeet smugglers were considered an eyesore by most British standards; something slightly inappropriate, and needlessly flashy. Their irregularity was felt more severely on the other side of the pond. In 2018, Chris Donohoe, a guest at Wynn Las Vegas, alleged that he had been asked to leave the hotel pool because of his swimming trunks. “I was kicked out because I was a gay man wearing a swimsuit that was a bit too gay,” he wrote in a long Facebook post. In a video of the altercation, the hotel manager claimed that it “had nothing to do with [his] sexual preference … It’s just a rule. ”

But the rules seem to be changing, especially in these conservative transatlantic regions. “Briefs have always been iconic, but some ages and cultures saw them as a joke,” says Anna Stevenson, brand manager at Speedos – a label that has become an umbrella term for trunks of all small shapes and sizes. “Its popularity in the culture at large is increasing now. Sales have always been strong in our southern European markets due to the beach culture and the weather, and they are expanding elsewhere now. ”

Indeed, Instagram and Twitter are both a minefield of thirst traps. More than usual. After a year of intermittent blockages and home workouts, users are keen to prove that yes, this is their best life, and yes, they have the thigh vascularity to prove it. Small swimsuits are just one way to show off this new-found freedom. And, despite the infidelities of socially awkward and inappropriate health secretaries in the office, the lockdown for the most part meant the metaphorical fixation of chastity belts. No clubs. No social contact. So no sex. Just as fashion in general has become more burlesque and more bawdy and less puritanical, so did swimsuits at the end of the lockdown. Everything and everyone now feels like a walking Versace ad. Flesh has never been in greater demand.

While briefs and shorts aren’t as ubiquitous as swim shorts, they’re reappearing by pools and beaches – and fewer pearls are hanging around their gaze. This has always been the case in Brazil. During the Olympic Games before the plague in Rio, The Wall Street Journal reported the growing shock of strangers who were confronted with television footage of hundreds of men in swim trunks barely there (or “sunga,” as it is known locally). It’s the right thing to do there, and wearing them isn’t considered an exclusively queer practice.

Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, 1993 Christophe Pillitz

Just as briefs are considered the pinnacle of poolside excitement, other forms of men’s swimwear have caught up. Via cult Scandinavian label CDLP, swim shorts have gotten shorter and are being spotlighted in campaigns that see absurdly handsome men entering and exiting swimming pools using really big forearms. It’s a natural progression. A few months ago, pop culture drooling over five-inch crotches started on TikTok, and the world was coveting muscular thighs and the kind of curvature gleaned by hours from a squat rack. Milo Ventimiglia was tripped up in the middle of the debate thanks to a pair of pint-sized gym shorts during the LA Cafe Run. Exhibitionism is rewarded in this thirst trap economy with double clicks and secret DMs.

And for something even shorter than short films, CDLP has seen the appetite grow. “We’re seeing more and more of our customers breaking away from the traditional thing of having just one swim shorts. They want a range of styles for different occasions,” founders Andreas Palm and Christian Larson tell me. -mail. “Swimwear has become more and more popular – we can see it in our sales. Before, it was bought more often on its own, but now it is bought with other styles as a kit.” Because just like a single pair of swimmers cannot fill a summer wardrobe, neither can a single pair of boxers. This means that, like Daley, more and more men are starting to take the plunge – and they don’t need an Olympic medal to do so.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io