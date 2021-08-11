Fashion
Emeralds lose 3-2 to Fashionable Hillsboro | Sports
The Eugene Emeralds registered just three hits on Tuesday in their opener against the Hillsboro Hops at Ron Tonkin Field. The colon came on a two-point shot from Franklin Labor in the second, but they couldn’t scratch any more points on the board after that. Tied at two each to go for ninth, they lost 3-2 on a scoreless sacrifice volley.
Before the game, the Giants took out three of their minor leaguers, who were all Emeralds: Tyler Flores, Bryce Tucker and Nolan Dempsey. It was an unfortunate moment for Flores, who was just starting to warm up and hit a monstrous home run last Friday.
On the bright side, the Emeralds welcomed first baseman Logan Wyatt to the starting lineup for the first time since July 6. He entered the evening with an OBP of .405 for Eugene this season.
All three Emeralds were struck out in the first inning, but the second inning was a different story. Sean Roby started the set with a double, and with two strikeouts Labor hit a 110 mph blast to give Eugene a 2-0 advantage.
Eugene would only register one hit for the remainder of the game.
Kai-Wei Teng got the stone for the Emeralds, looking to build on his five scoreless innings against Tri-City last week. He worked about four hits and two walks in the first four innings while striking out six to continue that scoreless streak.
He broke in the fifth, abandoning a solo homerun that halved the Emeralds’ lead. But he rebounded to eliminate the next two.
Giants’ top prospect Marco Luciano scored a single in the sixth, ending a brutal streak where he went 0 for 13 with 11 strikeouts. He was wiped out on a double play, but Roby and Wyatt followed up with back-to-back walks to try and get something done. It was the second walk of the night for Wyatt, who picked up where he left off on the way to base.
Tyler Fitzgerald lined up, however, wasting the chance to score.
Teng recorded the first two outs in the bottom of the sixth, and after throwing 93 shots, he was shot right there. He ended up playing 5 2/3 innings while allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out nine.
Reliever Jasier Herrera allowed a walk and a single in the seventh, and the runners advanced to the second and third on a wild pitch. With two strikeouts, Herrera recorded one strikeout, but the ball passed through wide receiver Ricardo Genoves and allowed the tying point to come home. Herrera caused a pop-up to prevent further damage and keep the game tied.
The 2-2 tie lasted until the ninth, when Taylor Rashi immediately got into trouble. He walked the first batter, then gave a single that put the runners in the corners without an out. He intentionally walked the next hitter to charge the bases as the Emeralds hung on for life.
Rashi was able to get the next batter to force himself at home plate for the first out. But a sacrificial fly ended it, giving the Hops a 3-2 victory.
The Emeralds will look to bounce back Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.
