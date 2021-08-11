Fashion
Local nonprofit teams up furry friends and fashion in upcoming fashion show
What could be better than a fashion show? A parade featuring dogs in particular, corgis.
The second annual Corgis and friends take control of fashion 2021 event will take place on August 21 at The village workspace in Centennial, Colorado. The show is organized by a local non-profit organization Paws all in town, which strives to educate and support dog owners regarding the health of their pets.
Founder of Paws All in The City Cassidy Hara Smith created a fundraiser for a fashion show to intertwine two of her passions, fashion and her furry friends. Alongside her partner, Hara-Smith used her experience as a model to create an event like no other. We combined it with our love of fashion shows and being models with my nonprofit so we hit both home runs that we love both dogs and animals as well as people. and fashion, she said.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Funds raised by the show go to Douglas County Dog Rescue and Colorado Corgis and Rescue of His Friends. One of the nonprofits is bringing dogs available for adoption to the event so spectators can spend time with the dogs before some of them can actually walk the track, Hara-Smith said. .
Paws All in The City also holds an annual fundraising walk. This year, the Summer Dogs themed walk will take shape during the parade. The show will feature four local designers showcasing summer wear, casual wear, sportswear and more. Alongside the parading models, the corgis will strut in unique outfits or bandanas.
Vendors include food trucks for dinner and desserts and options for puppies. The show starts at 6 p.m. and general and VIP admission tickets are available purchase.
Photos of Nick Del Duca
