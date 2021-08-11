Liverpool shooting: Dark-clad men fleeing scene – Police cordon zone | United Kingdom | New





Filming in Litherland took place around 12:30 a.m. this morning. A gang of men dressed in dark clothing were seen fleeing the scene, with residents reporting that several shots were fired. No one was reportedly injured in the shooting and police are currently searching the area and talking to witnesses.

Police cordoned off Kirkstone Road North after the incident, with the area remaining cordoned off this morning. The gang of men were seen running from Kirkstone Road North along Cumpsty Road towards Gorsey Lane, witnesses said. Police said no one was injured and no property damaged, in what they described as an “extremely reckless” and targeted attack. A spokesperson for Merseyside Police told Liverpool ECHO: “Police were present and evidence consistent with gunfire was found. No property damage or injuries were reported.

“Officers remain on the scene to conduct CCTV investigations, forensic and witness investigations, and to reassure the local community.” Chief Detective Inspector Matt Smith of our Firearms Investigation Team said: “We are in the early stages of an investigation into the Litherland incident last night and we would like to speak to any witnesses. or to anyone with information. “Whether you’ve seen or heard the incident or someone is leaving, check your CCTV, dashcam or other devices and move on. “At first it seems that it was a targeted attack, which fortunately did not cause any injuries. JUST IN: M20 traffic at the latest: M20 lane CLOSED after a horror accident

The photos show a row of officers searching the ground for evidence. The forensic team appears to be interested in a parked black Renault Clio that sits in the center of the cordon, according to the Liverpool Echo. The reporter at the scene reports that something from or near the car was taken as evidence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1475290/Liverpool-shooting-crime-scene-police-news-Kirkstone-road-north-latest-update The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos