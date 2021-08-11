If consumers still don’t understand what fast fashion is, can they help minimize its impact?

Fast fashion has gone from loved to cheap in recent years as some consumers understand its impact on the environment. But despite the current popularity of the choice of business model, many consumers still do not understand what fast fashion is. Which means that they can hardly be expected to adjust their buying habits to avoid it, even though this is a mo trend.

Monday, on the heels of the last dark day of the United Nations climate crisis report and climate activist Greta Thunberg’s tweets were squarely aimed at fashion for its complicity, growing Google search queries included: is yesstyle fast fashion, is zara fast fashion, is h & m fast fashion and why fast fashion is it bad.

Certainly, it is legitimate to wonder if Yesstyle, the relatively new ecommerce platform in the United States and bringing together low-cost fashion from Asia, is fast fad. But while consumers still wonder if Zara and H&M fit into the fast fashion category, how far has the industry really gone to communicate the serious need for greater durability? And communicate that the environmental impacts of fashion extend beyond fast fashion?

The consumer does not have reliable metrics and companies’ self-assessments through their own compliance standards are not enough, so more effort and industry commitment is needed to make this understandable, said John Thorbeck, chairman of the consultancy firm Chainge Capital, which is working with six fashion companies committed to a zero inventory and zero waste business model. Fast fashion never really had a singular definition and even the difference between Zara and H&M is significant. But I think the problem accelerates when you have bad actors like Boohoo, Fashion Nova, Shein, and a host of others. This idea that fast fashion is the same is really not true. I think those who are called are the ones who are always competing on price and volume.

But this game mode has a timestamp for brands who want to see each other in the future.

The days of long delays, labor arbitrage and ridiculous waste are over, Thorbeck said. These are the costly obstacles to durability.

At its easiest and fastest fashion prices, producing trendy, low-cost, often runway-inspired clothing at a breakneck pace throughout the year. Merriam-Webster defines fast fashion as an approach to the design, creation and marketing of fashion clothing that emphasizes making fashion trends available quickly and inexpensively to consumers. Buyers with little money or those who have just wanted to strike a deal for some time have been able to get a new cap on the cost of a coffee, and suppliers continue to offer products with weekly drops of up to 5,000. rooms.

In its more complex and faster fashions, bad actors can rely on an operating setup to produce clothing so quickly, and the often disposable quality clothing that some companies produce and in non-purchasable quantity have made it into inventory. for landfill.

While fashion, at large, is a key accomplice in the Humans v. The Earth, fast fashion was considered the main author of this category of culprits. This despite the fact that big box retailers sell clothing which at times can be even cheaper than fast fashion prices and in even larger quantities (indicating the same sometimes exploitative relationship with the supply chain. and the same environmental impact, but not the same drop in frequency), and these stores faced less anger. Either way, no amount of sustainability claims from either type of mass market retailer, at least according to Thunberg, has been enough to absolve the industry of its misdeeds. that are harmful to the climate.

As the activist said on Monday in a series of three tweets attached to her article as the star of the inaugural cover of Vogue Scandinavias: The fashion industry is contributing enormously to the climate and ecological emergency, not to mention its impact on the countless workers and communities that are exploited around the world so that some can take advantage of the fast fashion that many treat as disposables.

Many give the impression that the fashion industry is starting to take responsibility, spending fanciful sums on campaigns that present themselves as sustainable, ethical, green, climate neutral, or fair. But let’s be clear: it’s almost never just pure greenwash.

You cannot mass produce fashion or consume sustainably like the world is shaped today. This is one of the many reasons we will need a system change.

Adding to the evidence for this need, a June report from RSA, the UK’s Royal Society for Arts, Manufacturing and Commerce, revealed colossal amounts of plastic entering the clothes we wear.

While many fashion websites are keen to market eco-friendly clothing, the vast majority of items listed on these sites contain new plastics, with half being made entirely from petrochemical-derived polymers such as polyester. acrylic, elastane and nylon, a statement synchronized with the reports. rated output. These use large amounts of energy and create environmental damage in their production, and can take thousands of years to decompose.

If you ask the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which works to improve general knowledge of the impacts of fashion in its current form so that consumers can begin to rethink their spending habits, get shoppers to shop less n t is not at the heart of the industry’s environmental issues. footprint.

To meet the challenge of climate change, we need to transform the fashion industry into an industry that tackles its root causes, designing products that are more used, made to be remade and made from safe and recycled inputs. or renewable. A circular economy for fashion that designs production and manufacturing waste is crucial to achieving the 1.5 degree path [the internationally agreed-upon threshold for limiting temperature rise] for the textile industry, said Juliet Lennon, program manager for the foundation’s Make Fashion Circular initiative. Less than 1% of the materials used to make clothing are recycled into clothing after use, while large quantities quickly end up in landfills or incinerators, which has a huge impact on climate and biodiversity.

Thorbeck sees two ways out of this position for fashion to play its part in limiting what it can from the climate crisis.

There are two forces for change and those two forces are the financial community, which now needs over 50 percent of its funds to have ESG impact metrics, so it’s the investor community, and then what you have among consumers is demonstrable behavioral change demanding that sustainability be the brands narrative, he said.

It remains to be seen whether this shift has reached a cohort of consumers with significant impact, although Gen Z is certainly the group leading the charge in putting their money where sustainability is.

What has become increasingly clear is that fashion really has no time for greenwashing and no time for limited net zero targets by 2030 if the code red of the report The UN on Climate Change says something about the direction things are heading.

The alarm bells are deafening and the evidence is compelling: Greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel combustion and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people in immediate danger, the secretary said on Monday. UN General Antnio Guterres in a statement. Global warming affects all regions of the Earth, with many changes becoming irreversible.

As Thorbeck added, the fact that [the U.N. was] summarizing 14,000 studies makes it an overwhelming trend that no business can afford to ignore. This is what makes 2021 a pivotal year if there is in fact a way to meet the UN goals of 2030, then it has to start now.

Essentially, the UN report removes all excuses.

