ThredUp reports strong second quarter revenue growth ahead of European expansion





Second-hand fashion platform ThredUp reported a 26.7% increase in revenue in the second quarter of the year, as the boiling resale market continues to grow. For the three months ended June 30, the company’s revenue exceeded expectations, reaching $ 59.96 million, up from $ 47.34 million a year earlier, which, according to the CEO and co-founder James Reinhart, was further proof of the strength of the occasion. The San Francisco-based company also reported a record 1.34 million active buyers and orders of 1.22 million in the quarter. The company’s net loss widened to $ 14.38 million from $ 6.66 million a year earlier. Its gross margin increased to 73.6% from 69.7% a year earlier. ThredUp is preparing for its European expansion

U.S.-based ThredUp has been at the center of the country’s fast-growing resale market in recent years and in July announced plans to acquire fashion resale business Remix Global AD as part of a movement which marks its expansion in Europe. The transaction is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2021. Reinhart said last month he was optimistic about the huge opportunity in the European resale market and the possibility of leveraging Remixs’ technology and operational expertise to help accelerate its growth. In Europe, ThredUp will compete with Depop, Vinted and Verstiaire Collective. In addition to its own platform, ThredUp offers its Resale as a Service (RaaS) to other companies and in recent years has partnered with leading fashion brands tapping the resale market, such as Madewell, Vera Bradley, Abercrombie & Fitch, Farfetch, Reebok and Rent the Runway. We believe ThredUp is well positioned to capture growth and fuel the rapidly emerging resale ecosystem, said Reinhart. The company expects revenue for fiscal 2021 to be between $ 60 million and $ 62 million. This orientation is not pro forma for the acquisition of Remix.

