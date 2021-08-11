A lesson in mastering the iconic style of our very own Hillary Kerr

The word iconic may be used a lot these days, but what really makes someone worthy of this descriptor is less their fame or accomplishments than their attitudes, drive and very often their style (arguably the easiest of the three to breed). When it comes to updating our looks and dressing every day with that main character attitude in mind, the Who What Wears co-founder Hillary Kerr suggests starting with jewelry. Fashion trends can come and go, but jewelry is forever, she tells me.

Having worked in the fashion industry for almost two decades now, Kerr is the expert in iconic style, fashion rules to follow and, of course, everything related to jewelry. She even gave me a lesson in styling her favorite pieces from Cartier’s most emblematic collections. Read Kerr’s full interview below.

How has your personal style evolved over the years?

I grew up in La Jolla, California, and much of what I wore as a teenager was inspired by surf and beach culture. I had more variations of thongs than anyone should have! By the time I found myself in New York for my graduate studies and my first job at She, I was starting to understand what actually worked for me and my taste instead of just what was trending. I found myself gravitating to some of the adjacent 1950s silhouettes that I still rely on today. I still have a soft spot for bespoke pieces, but lately I’ve adopted a little more relaxed pieces while paying homage to the feminine silhouettes that I prefer.

What are the style rules that you follow?

You can make anything look expensive if you get the right fit. Gray goes with nothing, so it goes with everything. Some of the chicest women in the world have personal uniforms, so don’t feel like you have to constantly update your style. Fashion trends can come and go, but jewelry is forever.

Tell me about some of the fashion pieces in your wardrobe that you would describe as iconic.

So much! I will always adore a pointy black pump, my beloved trench coat, my classic tuxedo blazer, a sculptural cocktail dress, a romantic little white summer dress (pictured here), perfectly broken gray T-shirts, a black leather pencil skirt and my beloved motorcycle boots that I have had for over a decade.

Cartier Santos de Cartier Watch ($ 32,000)

Cartier Juste Un Clou Ring in Yellow Gold ($ 1,240)

Cartier Love Bracelet in Yellow Gold ($ 6,900)

Cartier Trinity Ring, Classic ($ 1,420)

I know you are a firm believer in investing in jewelry. Why is that?

It really is my favorite aspect of fashion and one that is definitely worth investing in. I would rather invest in a piece of jewelry or a watch than anything else. Besides being a sentimental buy, these items can really elevate anything you wear and make your outfit look thoughtful and thoughtful. In addition, they hold their value!

Tell me about that daytime look you created.

I think this look is on par with Laurel Canyon and the 1950s Italian summer dressing. Because the dress is more casual, I wanted to enhance it with gold jewelry and a more solid men’s watch. To me, there is something intriguing about the contrasts, whether it’s a woman wearing a men’s watch or styling a more substantial piece, like this one. Santos watch, with a dream day fabric. It’s just a little unexpected, and it still feels fresh to me. Jewelry can look a bit formal at times, but wearing it in a more whimsical way by mixing metals or wearing similar styles in various shapes makes it much more accessible. After all, there is no wrong way to wear a Trinity Ring, right? Style it on any finger you want! Wear two in different sizes like I’m here! Honestly, it’s pretty much whatever your mood is.

Cartier Love Necklace in Yellow Gold ($ 2370)

Cartier Trinity ring, small ($ 1030)

Cartier Love Bracelet in White Gold With Diamonds ($ 29,300)

Cartier Love Earrings in Yellow Gold ($ 1510)

How long have you been wearing Cartier jewelry? What was the first coin you owned?

My first Cartier piece was a Tank Française watch, which my parents gave me as a birthday and graduation gift. I had always loved the watch but never dreamed of asking for such an amazing gift, so when they surprised me with it, I burst into tears. It was the first really fancy thing I owned. I felt so confident and protected when I wore it; it was like a symbol of my parents’ love and faith in me and my future. It’s still in my rotation to this day, and I still feel so proud to wear it.

How has your approach to wearing jewelry changed over the years?

When I first started investing in jewelry, I tended to keep it for important or formal occasions. Now I wear it all the time no matter what I do. If a piece of jewelry makes you smile or makes you happy, why would not do you want to wear it as much as possible?

What are some ways to style classic rooms to feel modern?

I think it’s all in the mix! Mix styles, mix metals, mix materials rather than being precious about what works together, think about having fun with it. I also think that wearing classic jewelry with more casual clothes always looks extremely modern.

Cartier Love Necklace in Yellow Gold ($ 14,600)

Cartier Juste Un Clou Ring in Yellow Gold ($ 1,240)

Cartier Just Un Clou Earrings in Yellow Gold With Diamonds ($ 7700)

Cartier Love Ring in Yellow Gold ($ 1820)

Let’s talk about this watch because I love that you styled it with an evening look.

I love watches and wear one at all times. I am a Virgo; they are essential for me! An accessory that enhances your outfit and keeps you up to date? What could be better? At night, I like the look of a more elegant watch with thin straps. There’s something slightly serious about a watch, so I think it’s nice to juxtapose that gravity with pieces that bring more glamor and effervescence to your wrist. (This is the code for diamonds.)

What else did you think about when styling this look?

I would describe this look as a sculptural statement moment: the dress is simple, but the silhouette and vibrant color are unexpected, while the jewelry is both subtle and strong. Just because something is an evening look, doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun with jewelry. I loved associating the sharpness of a diamond Only a nail with the elegance of Panthre de Cartier watch and stylize two Love rings set, in white and yellow gold, on my little finger. The love necklace is so simple and elegant, but the lines are powerful and the overall result is very impactful. I thought it was such a beautiful sculptural moment that paired well with the neckline of the dress.

Cartier Love Ring in White Gold With Diamonds ($ 5,300)

Cartier Panthre de Cartier watch ($ 25,000)

Cartier Love Ring in Yellow Gold With Diamonds ($ 4,950)

Cartier Juste Un Clou Bracelet in Yellow Gold With Diamonds ($ 48,400)

