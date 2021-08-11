Bella Hadid in her dream wedding dress by Vivienne Westwood, Happiness and Middle Child Syndrome





Bella Hadids’ outfits aren’t just outfits, but rather a glimpse into her life. September cover girls Life in appearance The video is a mini autobiography, recounting his entry into the industry and the emotions that accompany it. Following in the footsteps of her mother, Yolanda, and sister Gigis, Hadid started modeling and signed with IMG at the age of 16. Although it wasn’t until 2015 that Hadid really started to flourish and become a household name. That year, Hadid attended the China: Through the Looking Glass Met Gala with Topshop, a highlight in which she wore a little short dress. Even early on, it was obvious that Hadid would stand out from the fashion bunch. Those dizzying golden heels she wore with her Met Gala dress? Hadid chose them herself. I didn’t have any shoes and I went to the Saint Laurent store and bought them myself, she says. I still have them today. The model sees the Cannes Film Festival in 2016 as the start of her explosive streak (still ongoing). There she walked the red carpet in an Alexandre Vauthier red silk dress with a thigh slit. I look very sexual. I was always nervous about the cameras and having a lot of makeup and nervous about that slit, she says. It was the start of the Bella character that everyone sees in me. Hadid named this alter ego Belinda. I’m so the opposite of her, she said. She is very va-va-voom. Hadid’s time on the track is also iconic. A highlight was the closing of the Fendi couture fall 2016 show at the request of Karl Lagerfeld. I miss Karl a lot, but those moments are the reasons I’m so grateful that I got to meet him and have these moments with him, she says. I will have them forever. Hadid is also a street style star, with each look more nude and infused with vintage than the last. Fun fact: Hadid herself stylizes a lot of those paparazzi-worthy moments, including the time she wore a Louis Vuitton monogrammed men’s tuxedo belt as a toddler top. I like to show some skin she said Hadid is also known for trawling the beloved Gen Z site, Depop. I can buy things that no one else has, she said. A recent discovery was a pink plaid Burberry skirt suit that she wore to the Cannes Film Festival. In the photo, she is in great shape Cher Horowitz posing in front of a picturesque sunset. It makes me moved because I am so happy in this photo. For the first time in my entire adult life, I feel comfortable, she says. Compared to the girl I saw at the start, she’s so sad and [now] she is so happy and happy and I love to see this progression. I feel blessed to have managed to come out of this mental state that I have been in for so many years, so it feels good and we love it! Director: Rom Bokobza Director of photography: Emmanuella Zachariou Publisher: Michael Suyeda, Daniel Poler Producer: Naomi Nishi Producer, On the set: Jordin Rocchi Associate Producer, On-set: Cecilia Sallusti Hair: Evanie Frausto Make-up: Miguel Ramos AC: Dan Stebbins Conductor: Devan Davies-Wood Sound: Gabe Quiroga Scenography: Alice Martinelli Production manager: Marilee Hodge Senior Director, Talent Distribution: Helena Suric Post-production manager: Marco Glinbizzi

