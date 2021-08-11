Paul Wilmot Communications Recruits Account Executive, Accessories in New York, NY





Paul Wilmot Communications is looking for an ambitious and enthusiastic Account Manager to join their growing fashion team, which works in both menswear and womenswear and luxury watch and accessory brands. This dynamic position will work in partnership with some of the firm’s largest clients and work towards delivering successful, high impact programs and placements as well as excellent client satisfaction. Paul Wilmot Communications was established in 1997 in New York. Over the past 20 years, the agency has produced a significant public relations record drawing on top fashion houses, premium beauty brands, global consumer brands, retailers and clientele. luxury. Through cross-promotion within our divisions, PWC provides our clients with access to new markets, thought leadership and increased visibility. The ideal candidate for this role will have extensive experience in the clientele of fashion and accessories for men and women, with a minimum of 3 to 5 years of experience in this field. This candidate will manage a comprehensive list of editorial contacts spanning the levels of assistant, associate and executive in the fashion, accessories and lifestyle press, and will have the ability to negotiate and secure features, leadership profiles, design stories, product placement and ongoing coverage on behalf of clients. This candidate will have superior knowledge of the changing media landscape and will regularly contribute new ideas for investment opportunities. Maintain aggressive account activity, using the current PR plan as a framework

Manage the majority of all client pitches – including strategizing on larger scale editorial opportunities; continuously update and monitor status reports to ensure launch efforts are on track

Develop and manage the execution of seasonal press strategies

Seek out potential partnership opportunities / organize meetings with strategic partners (including, but not limited to speaking opportunities, brand endorsement, event organization, etc.)

Maintain a solid understanding of social and digital media and their overall importance with an understanding and knowledge of current influencers, their content and relevance to different brands

Fashion week experience

Find, coordinate and manage office appointments, collection previews, tours, and more.

A solid understanding of media reporting for a specific brand and its business initiatives using MuckRack, Cision, Google Reader, etc.

Supervise JAE and your team assistants to ensure day-to-day responsibilities are managed successfully and efficiently

Knowledge of the watchmaking, accessories and fashion industry an asset

Strong media contacts at director or senior management level are preferred

Ability to communicate professionally with senior executives

Ability to produce all FOH elements of events and fashion shows on behalf of clients

Plan and execute press trips on behalf of clients QUALIFICATIONS: Must have 3 to 5 years of experience

Open to all applicants

Must be a good communicator with good writing skills Please send your resumes to [email protected], subject line AE, Fashion.

