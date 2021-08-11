Fashion
Can luxury brands really be inclusive? Consumers are not convinced
Luxury goods tend to be associated with exclusivity rather than inclusiveness, but thanks to universal scrutiny of social media and consumer activism, high-end brands are increasingly in a hurry. to be seen as concerned companies. In this vein, some have spent significant sums on initiatives that address environmental concerns or have used their expertise to help deal with the pandemic. The Kering group, owner of Gucci, has for example set a target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2025. In response to COVID-19, Burberry donated more than 100,000 pieces of PPE to the NHS and charities in the field of health. Meanwhile, LVMH used its fragrance manufacturing facilities to make a free hand sanitizer for the healthcare system in France.
Yet it remains unclear whether consumers can reconcile the exclusive nature of luxury brands selling at prices many cannot afford with a public image of sustainability and environmental or social awareness. A range of studies has shown that consumers are ambivalent about such efforts. Research in the attitudes of millennials, for example, has shown that young consumers see concepts of luxury and sustainability as contradictory, which is understandable, as some brands have apparently tried to tackle social challenges after receiving a lot of criticism. for their own apparent failures, as opposed to in a more proactive capacity.
Gucci, for example, has a $ 1.5 million plan to support young designers from underrepresented backgrounds, but it was only launched after the brand was accused of racism in connection with a sweater design. And while Prada has spoken out against racial injustice on social media, the company has also been forced to apologize for certain merchandise deemed racist. Still, Dior sent out a message of support and solidarity accompanied by a black background, but then again, it comes after allegations of cultural appropriation.
All the while, a New York Times Report showed that among the best designers and creative directors in the fashion world, only four are black. Models and photographers from various backgrounds are also severely under-represented in the luxury fashion industry. Virgil Abloh, head of men’s fashion at Louis Vuitton, is one of the few black figures to have reached the heights of a luxury brand.
Mutually exclusive?
In this complex context, we asked members of the UK public what they think of luxury brand inclusion campaigns. Overall, consumers, especially in the lower income brackets, have had a negative response. The majority of respondents (87%) believe luxury brands would do better to become more inclusive by focusing on fair pay and workers’ rights. Efforts to support climate change initiatives were also popular (79%), as was the notion of efforts to reduce racial and gender inequalities.
Respondents also praised the idea of luxury brands selecting partners and suppliers in response to social and political situations, with some citing Burberry’s decision to boycott cotton from China’s Xinjiang region as a result of allegations of human rights violations. Overall, our survey suggests that despite some progress, there is still a long way to go for luxury brands. The question remains, can an industry that revel in exclusivity can embrace inclusiveness in a way that drives real societal change?
As consumers increasingly demand a transition to an inclusive society, a unique window has opened for luxury brands to become better agents of social change by aligning their missions, values and strategies with a social goal. And by virtue of their cultural authority, luxury brands are in a key position to drive commercial action. They have the opportunity to use their influence and actions to advance public debate and accelerate behavior change. If they don’t take it, any gesture of inclusiveness risks being seen as nothing more than an opportunistic exercise in public relations and image.
Paurav Shukla is Professor of Marketing at the University of Southampton.
Dina khalifa is Senior Research Associate at the University of Cambridge. (This article was originally published by The conversation.)
