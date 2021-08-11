Afterpay Opens Unprecedented Access to New York Fashion Week | national news





NEW YORK, August 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Today, After payment (ASX: APT), the leader in Buy Now, Pay Later, has released its New York Fashion Week (NYFW): the catwalks calendar of events to revive retail and unlock unparalleled access to consumers to the latest and most exciting fashions in United States. Kick-off in the heart of that of New York Times Square on Tuesday, September 7, Afterpay will expand NYFW across the city and beyond, with a series of interactive and live shopping events, moments of surprise and fun, and social takeovers, to bring the unique experiences of the week to the fashion to New Yorkers and Americans across the country. In September, consumers can participate in NYFW with extensive interactive programming, including: September 6: Afterpay’s DROPSHOP takes over Times Square: Leveraging the power of Afterpay’s The DROPSHOP franchise and revolutionary Snapchat technology, Afterpay will bring drop culture to the streets with a drop style mockup shopping event. September 8: Post-payment house: A pop-up shopping destination that features real-life retail experiences, educational programs and style sessions. Other flagship House of Afterpay events include:

A pop-up shopping destination that features real-life retail experiences, educational programs and style sessions. Other flagship House of Afterpay events include: Small Business Showcase: Providing a unique opportunity for consumers to experience smaller brands that are typically not featured during NYFW, House of Afterpay will welcome designers with a shopping event hosted by Zanna Roberts Rassi September 9: View now, buy now: Rising star LaQuan Smith

Rising star Turn the town of Bondi Mint: Keep your eyes peeled for a new color in the sky – the Empire State Building to become Bondi Mint with the help of the co-founder and co-CEO of Afterpay, Nick molnar and special guests September 10: NFYW style session: Fashionistas invited to join celebrity stylist Kate Young Zanna Roberts Rassi

Fashionistas invited to join celebrity stylist Post-payment quarter : For one day only, buyers are invited to celebrate NYFW and new York retail. Neighborhood activities include DJ sets, ice rink, gifts, cafes, merchandise shop with tote bags hand painted by a New York artist Queen Andrea

: For one day only, buyers are invited to celebrate NYFW and retail. Neighborhood activities include Surprise afterparty: For one night only, Afterpay is offering a surprise pop-up event with special guests. More details to come. “In September, Afterpay defends the city that never sleeps, setting fire to New York City retailing and opening up fashion to the consumer in a way that has never been done before, ”says Nick molnar, co-founder and co-CEO of Afterpay. “With a week of interactive events, Afterpay is proud to support that of New York economy and revive a new future for the fashion industry around the world. For more information on Afterpay events, visit https://www.afterpay.com/en-US/nyfw About Afterpay Limited Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) is transforming the way we pay by allowing customers to buy products immediately and pay for their purchases in four installments, always without interest. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time, which helps people spend responsibly without incurring interest or taking on more debt. From June 2021, Afterpay is offered by nearly 100,000 of the world’s favorite retailers and is used by nearly 16 million active customers worldwide. After payment is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, United States and the UK, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay’s mission is to propel an economy in which everyone wins. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afterpay-unlocks-unprecedented-access-to-new-york-fashion-week-301353426.html SOURCE Afterpay

