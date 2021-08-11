Fashion
Mask warrants do not infringe on student freedom, but dress codes often do
As parents and students struggle to keep up with evolving COVID precautions, some Florida officials have doubled on their statewide ban on mask warrants in schools, put in place by Governor Ron DeSantis. A justification against mask warrants, published last week by Florida Department of Education, claims that they are qualified as “COVID-19 harassment”.
According to a document pertaining to a state K-12 scholarship, “COVID-19 harassment” is “any threatening, discriminatory, insulting or dehumanizing verbal, written or physical behavior that a student suffers from. [from] school district protocols for COVID-19, including masking requirements, student separation or isolation, or COVID-19 testing requirements, which have the effect of significantly interfering with educational performance, opportunities or the benefits of a student. “
This talking point of confusing the “right” to reject masks with personal freedom has grown. increasingly popular under the Trump administration and clearly not going anywhere. But many people have pointed out that this ignores another area of school where “personal freedom” seems to come out the window: dress codes.
“Most schools already have rules on skirt length, shoulders, neckline, belly exposure, etc. Let’s be realistic ; forcing children to cover their noses and mouths in a pandemic is not a ‘freedom’ issue, ”Harris County, Texas tweeted, judge Lina Hidalgo.
Despite their antiquity, dress code punishments are among the most obvious – and standardized – examples of gender discrimination in schools. Dress codes are enforced and enforced disproportionately students of color and students identified by women.
Just this week, a federal appeals court found that Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex discrimination in schools, prohibits discriminatory dress codes. In a case involving a North Carolina K-8 charter school, parents sued the school over its dress code, which required female students to wear skirts to school in order to access their education, allegedly claim the promoted code “Chivalry” and “traditional values”.
Regardless of the intent of the policy, students felt “uncomfortable, distracted for fear of being teased by their peers if their underwear was visible, or corrected by teachers to not be sitting in a room. “female” position in the classroom, ”Galen Sherwin, Senior Lawyer with the ACLU Women’s Rights Project, written for Vogue teens on the case earlier this year. “This is part of a much larger trend of using dress codes to control gender in schools, generally with disproportionate effects on girls and subgroups of girls: girls of color, gender non-conforming girls. and trans girls, among others. The ruling is clear: Under Title IX, discriminatory dress codes are illegal.
“No, it’s not 1821 or 1921. It’s 2021”, circuit judge Barbara Milano Keenan wrote in his dissenting opinion on another part of the ruling, which ruled that North Carolina public charter schools do not have to comply with constitutional provisions. “Yet girls in some public schools in North Carolina are required to wear skirts to conform to the old-fashioned and illogical view that courteous behavior on the part of both sexes can only be achieved if girls wear skirts. clothing that reinforces gender stereotypes and signals that girls are not as capable and resilient as boys.
Countless girls – especially, as Sherwin explained, those who are otherwise marginalized – and women can cite examples where dress codes actually violate their right to access education. Personally, I received at least one detention each year in high school for clothes deemed arbitrarily “too distracting” by teachers. My school did not have a detailed dress code, which left the door open for teachers and administrators to indiscriminately enforce their own standards for the permitted appearance of marginalized students. I am specifying this because I have never known a male student who had a dress code.
As we hear claims of “personal freedom” used to justify contempt for public health practice – essentially arguing for the individual right to potentially infect others, despite the needs of students who, for various reasons, might not be able to get vaccinated – why can’t we focus on the freedom to exist in our bodies free from scrutiny? Free from other people’s assumptions about gender? The right of students to present themselves as they wish is worth fighting for and defending. The right to make others sick is not.
You want more Vogue teens? Check this out: Schools apply Zoom dress codes
Stay up to date with the political team. Subscribe to Vogue teens To take
Originally appeared on Vogue teens
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/mask-mandates-don-t-infringe-172044330.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]