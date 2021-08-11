Mask warrants do not infringe on student freedom, but dress codes often do

As parents and students struggle to keep up with evolving COVID precautions, some Florida officials have doubled on their statewide ban on mask warrants in schools, put in place by Governor Ron DeSantis. A justification against mask warrants, published last week by Florida Department of Education, claims that they are qualified as “COVID-19 harassment”.

According to a document pertaining to a state K-12 scholarship, “COVID-19 harassment” is “any threatening, discriminatory, insulting or dehumanizing verbal, written or physical behavior that a student suffers from. [from] school district protocols for COVID-19, including masking requirements, student separation or isolation, or COVID-19 testing requirements, which have the effect of significantly interfering with educational performance, opportunities or the benefits of a student. “

This talking point of confusing the “right” to reject masks with personal freedom has grown. increasingly popular under the Trump administration and clearly not going anywhere. But many people have pointed out that this ignores another area of ​​school where “personal freedom” seems to come out the window: dress codes.

“Most schools already have rules on skirt length, shoulders, neckline, belly exposure, etc. Let’s be realistic ; forcing children to cover their noses and mouths in a pandemic is not a ‘freedom’ issue, ”Harris County, Texas tweeted, judge Lina Hidalgo.

Despite their antiquity, dress code punishments are among the most obvious – and standardized – examples of gender discrimination in schools. Dress codes are enforced and enforced disproportionately students of color and students identified by women.

Just this week, a federal appeals court found that Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex discrimination in schools, prohibits discriminatory dress codes. In a case involving a North Carolina K-8 charter school, parents sued the school over its dress code, which required female students to wear skirts to school in order to access their education, allegedly claim the promoted code “Chivalry” and “traditional values”.

Regardless of the intent of the policy, students felt “uncomfortable, distracted for fear of being teased by their peers if their underwear was visible, or corrected by teachers to not be sitting in a room. “female” position in the classroom, ”Galen Sherwin, Senior Lawyer with the ACLU Women’s Rights Project, written for Vogue teens on the case earlier this year. “This is part of a much larger trend of using dress codes to control gender in schools, generally with disproportionate effects on girls and subgroups of girls: girls of color, gender non-conforming girls. and trans girls, among others. The ruling is clear: Under Title IX, discriminatory dress codes are illegal.

“No, it’s not 1821 or 1921. It’s 2021”, circuit judge Barbara Milano Keenan wrote in his dissenting opinion on another part of the ruling, which ruled that North Carolina public charter schools do not have to comply with constitutional provisions. “Yet girls in some public schools in North Carolina are required to wear skirts to conform to the old-fashioned and illogical view that courteous behavior on the part of both sexes can only be achieved if girls wear skirts. clothing that reinforces gender stereotypes and signals that girls are not as capable and resilient as boys.

Countless girls – especially, as Sherwin explained, those who are otherwise marginalized – and women can cite examples where dress codes actually violate their right to access education. Personally, I received at least one detention each year in high school for clothes deemed arbitrarily “too distracting” by teachers. My school did not have a detailed dress code, which left the door open for teachers and administrators to indiscriminately enforce their own standards for the permitted appearance of marginalized students. I am specifying this because I have never known a male student who had a dress code.

As we hear claims of “personal freedom” used to justify contempt for public health practice – essentially arguing for the individual right to potentially infect others, despite the needs of students who, for various reasons, might not be able to get vaccinated – why can’t we focus on the freedom to exist in our bodies free from scrutiny? Free from other people’s assumptions about gender? The right of students to present themselves as they wish is worth fighting for and defending. The right to make others sick is not.

