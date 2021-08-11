Best sweat-wicking clothes for men and women

Almost all parts of the body sweat and require a specific strategy to stay dry. To help you manage them all, we’ve rounded up all of the best products for sweat. Welcome to Sweat Week. Photo-Illustration: retailers

There are many ways to combat sweating: you can use an antiperspirant to stop it at the source, a deodorant to minimize its odor, or a range of powders and balms to absorb moisture and protect your skin from it. uncomfortable humidity. But even with all of these measures in place, there are still times when you’re going to sweat, like when you’re working out, sleeping, hiking, or trying to do a lot of stuff when you’re stressed out. This is where sweat-wicking clothing comes in.

If you’ve ever purchased sweat-wicking sportswear for outdoor activities, you may have heard the phrase cotton kills. This refers to cotton’s tendency to absorb moisture instead of wicking it away, making it harder for your body to regulate its temperature, leaving you warm and humid (or cold and humid if you exercise. outdoors in winter). The often suggested alternative is a synthetic fabric which uses the capillary action to wick sweat away from your body, through the garment and into the air where it can evaporate. While this is technically accurate, the full story is a bit more complicated.

Preeti Arya, assistant professor of textile development and marketing at the Fashion Institute of Technology, tells us that synthetic fibers, which are petroleum-based plastic fibers like polyester, nylon, and acrylic, have a chemical composition that does not do not bind to water, so they do not absorb moisture like cotton or other natural fibers. This means that they are great for wicking away moisture, but they also have a few drawbacks: since they are derived from plastic, these materials do not biodegrade, so they stay in the environment, often inappropriately (we have writes more about the effects of microplastic fibers here). Plus, says Arya, the moisture-wicking qualities of synthetics can degrade every time you wash them.

The reason why most brands make their sportswear out of synthetic is that these materials are much cheaper than natural fibers. But that doesn’t mean you can’t find a natural alternative, says Arya. All natural fibers can be performance fibers. Things like cotton and wool can be either blended in such a way that they wick away more moisture, or woven in such a way that they are as light as most polyester workout gear.

If you’re looking for something a little more eco-friendly, she suggests blended fabrics, like those that combine cotton and acrylic, for example, which still give you the benefits of wicking moisture away from the environment. a synthetic but with a reduced impact on the planet. On days when you don’t work out or sweat a lot, a light cotton or linen garment with a loose weave may be enough to keep you dry. Angela Ballard, RN and Lawyer with the International Society of Hyperhidrosis, says that hemp absorbs and releases sweat quickly and breathes well, and bamboo is breathable and repels odors. Like Arya, she recommends linen for a cool feel that might keep you cooler than traditional cotton. Wool, however, offers the best of both worlds. Wool absorbs some moisture, but that moisture stays in an inner layer of the garment so the surface stays dry to the touch. As Arya says, it doesn’t make you feel wet, clammy, or sticky, which is why it’s a popular alternative to synthetics in sportswear.

In compiling the list below, we’ve rounded up some of the best sweat-wicking clothes that experts have recommended for training, daily wear, and sleep. Despite their environmental impact, there are some synthetic garments on this list because they are economical and work exceptionally well to keep you dry. We’ve also listed which pieces are made from natural fabrics or natural-synthetic blends, in case that is your top priority.

Exercise requires the most resistant moisture wicking, especially if you are wearing a heavy sweater. Most of the options available are synthetic, but there are also brands that strive to offer natural options, especially wool, as well as natural-synthetic blends. When we told athletes about the best clothes for hot-weather exercise, Boston-based brand Tracksmith received a few mentions. Tracksmith uses merino wool in many of its performance pieces, including the Harrier tops for men and women which are made from 89 percent merino and are still light and breathable enough for serious workouts on heavy sweating days. . For even more merino gear, check out Smart wool and Icebreaker, two leading brands in the wool sportswear game.

When it comes to training equipment, you will find plenty of synthetic options at various price points. Strategist contributor and avid runner Steven John loves these Columbia t-shirts for working out in hot sunny weather. This shirt is so light I can almost forget it, which makes it perfect for those hot summer days, he says. It’s 100 percent polyester, so while it’s not a natural fabric, you know it will keep you as dry as possible on a hot day.

For everyday clothing that wicks away sweat, you can throw in a wider net and consider options even more made from natural fibers like airy cotton weaves, linen, hemp, and bamboo. Marie Futher, the founder of Kaia Naturals who goes by Madame Sweat on TikTok, tells us that for everyday wear, bamboo breathes and wears beautifully and won’t hold sweat or odors. She is a fan of the Boody Wears basics for women and men, which can be worn alone or layered.

Photo: retailer For clothes that can be worn casually or even for work, Futher recommends COS for its loose cuts with clean lines and natural fibers. This 100% cotton jersey dress is an example of the brand’s natural, sweat-wicking styles.

If you sleep hot, you know how uncomfortable it is to wake up in wet and sweaty pajamas. For an example of how natural fibers can be made to wick away sweat, check out the Lunyas cool line sleepwear line which is made from a blend of pima cotton and a patented fabric called transdry cotton thats designed to absorb less moisture than traditional cotton. They contain a hint of polyester, but it’s another proprietary material, known as XT2, that gives clothes their antimicrobial finish, thanks to a hint of silver. This means parts stay fresher longer, so you’ll wash them less, which means they’ll last longer and be more environmentally friendly. When I tested them among other refreshing pajamas, I was impressed with how soft they were while keeping me cool and dry.

These pajamas are made from polyester microfiber, but they are also very refreshing and much more affordable. The set costs about the same as a Lunya coin.

