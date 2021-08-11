The difference between stuffing and dressing





The holiday season is just around the corner, and if there’s one thing you can count on more than Santa Claus coming down the fireplace, it’s getting dressed (and / or stuffing!) Sitting at the middle of your table. The dressing and the stuffing have been engaged in a long battle over who has been the best since the dawn of time. And although I’m sure you have your own preference of which really takes the crown, for some people there isn’t even a difference between the two. After all, aren’t they pretty much the same? The short answer to the question is definitely no and there really is a simple reason why. For those who aren’t used to dressing or stuffing (or either of the others), it may be good to know what both are first. For the most part, the two words are quite often used interchangeably mainly because they do include the majority of the same ingredients – an assortment of vegetables, herbs, some kind of starch and spices. So what exactly are they? Well, if you think about it, the names kind of explain it to you. Stuffing, according to Merriam webster, is “a seasoned mixture (such as breadcrumbs, vegetables and butter) which is usually placed inside the cavity of a turkey, bell pepper, etc. and cooked”. In other words, a mixture that is “stuffed” inside your poultry. That makes sense, doesn’t it? Dressing, on the other hand, is a little less obvious, because Merriam-Webster also defines it as being “a seasoned mixture usually used as a stuffing (such as poultry). While the dressing can certainly be compared to the stuffing depending on the ingredients, one of the main differences is the fact that the stuffing is cooked. inside the poultry while the dressing is done outside of it. The dressing is cooked in a separate dish from your poultry, such as a casserole dish, and is often used to “dress up” your meal. Additionally, the dressing, especially in the south, is often made with cornbread instead of breads like baguettes or plain white bread. So that’s it, all of you. While the dress-up and stuffing are pretty much the same thing, if you wanted to win the Thanksgiving debate over which is best, now you have some ammo to get you there. Whether you choose to make your mixture inside the poultry or separate it, just make sure you cook it well so everyone can enjoy the meal properly. By Kesia Pannell

Weekend Editor / Collaborating Editor

Ni'Kesia Pannell is an entrepreneur, multi-hyphenated freelance writer and self-proclaimed Slurpee geek who covers food news for Delish.com.

