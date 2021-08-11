Fashion’s favorite freethinker Lynn Yaeger shares her wardrobe essentials

All My Life I’ve Been Addicted To Wardrobe Guides 17 Things You Must Have In Your Wardrobe When You Are 30, 11 Fashion Staples You Can’t Live Without, 32 Pieces To Take You Away from the office to the party. And every, every time I’ve left thinking, why don’t these well-meaning instructions never have anything to do with me?

Don’t these exercises realize that some people, okay, look like a sack of potatoes tied in the middle when belted in a regular trench? That the perfectly cut pants, the buttoned white shirt, the pencil skirt, can make some of us look and feel like a very drab, very sad moose?

Not only do these basic principles fail the imagination, but they don’t exactly celebrate our new commitment to diversity and inclusion! Who Said A Little Black Dress Is Better Than A Big Off Shoulder Dress? Why go for a classic sweater when you can sport a hazelnut Fair Isle like Linda wears it The pursuit of love? Why drape your frame in a beige raincoat when you could opt for a cleverly frayed vintage Comme des Garons coat? Isn’t a tutu with an elastic waistband as naughty as a tight skirt?

If pretty much now you think I want to look like Lynnie, at least for a day (and not October 31st), we’ve carefully put this manual together for you. That list of wardrobe necessities with tips on how to wear them who doesn’t like tips? will make you look like a cross between a cartoon animal (an elephant in a tutu, anyone?) red cheeks put the finishing touches on these sets).

Here, our guide to Lynnie Essentials:

Tutus

The more full, the better! Once you start strutting around in layers of tulle, you’ll wonder why you’ve ever relied on boring old jeans and stretched jogging tracksuits to get you through the dark times.

Red Valentino floral-appliquéd tulle skirt Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini tartan tulle midi skirt

Act N.1 draped tulle skirt

Oversized Cardigan Sweater for Men

Something has to go beyond this tutu, how about a loose cardigan to make you feel like you’re just taking a break from a ballet rehearsal no matter how awkward you are in real life?

John Smedley Petworth merino wool cardigan Ami Ami de Cur logo-appliqued cotton-blend cardigan

Comme des Garons Play embroidered logo cardigan Dries Van Noten ribbed cardigan

Fair isles

Imagine you live in Brideshead! A particular Lynnie favorite, these classic designs are reminiscent of interwar Britain, a gorgeous blast of must-have couture given the islands’ notorious lack of central heating.

Molly Goddard Bibi Sleeveless Fair Isle Lambswool Jumper Jersild Fair Isle 1940s Liinaloom Wool Cardigan Sweater

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Bette Fair Isle Cardigan La Fetiche Mildred Fair Isle wool sweater

Vintage jewelry

Clothes come and go, and even the most solidly constructed tutu will one day melt in the air. This is why you should consider creating a collection of vintage jewelry that Lynnie has been collecting for decades!

Renee Lewis 18-karat white gold antique diamond necklace Antique emerald and rose cut diamond cluster earrings

Double serpent ring in 18 karat gold, sapphires and diamonds Antique Navette ring in 18k yellow gold, silver, ruby ​​and diamond halo Stephanie Windsor

UGG Boots

Do your feet still hurt? When you try on a pair of stiletto heels or even kitten heels, does the pain rise from your pigs straight to your brain? Get rid of those torture chambers in favor of a pair of squishy Ugg boots, whose chunky glamor pairs surprisingly well with flowing dresses.

Ugg x Molly Goddard mini boots Ugg Diara Genuine Sheepskin Ankle Boots

Ugg Fluff Yeah panther-print shearling slippers Ugg Classic Stellar Sequin Short Boots

Ballet flats

Because you can’t wear Ugg boots all the time! Sometimes you want to slip into some ballet style slippers, and if they have beading or stripes or sequins on them, well, great.

Jimmy Choo Ade embellished suede ballet flats

Miu Miu glitter ballet flats Vibi Venezia striped canvas Mary Jane flats

Off Shoulder Dresses

Who said a Lynnie essential couldn’t be sexy! Instead of showing off your belly or prancing down the avenue in what everyone looks like bra and panties (what a summer it’s been for underwear on the street), why not go for the subtle seduction of the dress neckline?

Erdem Vacation Algarve Off Shoulder Dress In Parrot Print H&M off-the-shoulder dress

BoutiqueUA oversized ruffled linen dress Off-shoulder dress Tavira Silvia Tcherassi

Vintage Comme Des Garons Coats

Not for us the Michelin man’s puffer jackets or duck down nightmares disguised as chic outerwear. The timeless appeal of a Comme des Garons overcoat will brighten up the dullest winter day, and since these things have never really been in fashion, who can say which season they came from? (Fun aside, Lynnie actually owns one of the coats pictured here.)

Comme des Garons vintage 1999 poncho

Comme des Garons Black Kei Ninomiya coat Comme des Garons oversized draped coat

Quickie fancy handbag

Despite being an avid H&M shopper, Lynnie sometimes can’t resist the siren call of a fancy handbag especially since, when interviewing a subject in person, she loves that her outfit Say: Yes, this tulle and Uggs set might make you think I’m nuts, but have you measured the price of my purse?

Balenciaga Neo metallic basket tote bag Gucci x Disney The Three Little Pigs Ophidia Backpack

Goyard bag 2020 Goyardine Villette Fendi FF Vertigo pattern backpack

Necklaces

Whoever said before you leave home you should take one thing off clearly didn’t follow our playbook. We say, put on another thing, and how about a casual fluffy collar to pin on that giant cardigan for man ?

Knitted collar with MSGM pompoms Ganni English embroidery collar

Eugenia Kim Leonora satin-trimmed faux fur collar Tie neck with Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini tartan print

Vaporous dress

Every once in a while you’ll be invited to a very chic gala night (maybe more than once if this pandemic ever ends), and you’ll want to jump in for something really special: a dress to make you feel like a Cinderella who didn’t need a fairy godmother to make her a dress, but instead sued her stepmother for unpaid wages and bought one of these confections for herself.

Simone Rocha floral-embroidered layered tulle dress Free slip of people nowhere to go