Fashion
Fashion’s favorite freethinker Lynn Yaeger shares her wardrobe essentials
All My Life I’ve Been Addicted To Wardrobe Guides 17 Things You Must Have In Your Wardrobe When You Are 30, 11 Fashion Staples You Can’t Live Without, 32 Pieces To Take You Away from the office to the party. And every, every time I’ve left thinking, why don’t these well-meaning instructions never have anything to do with me?
Don’t these exercises realize that some people, okay, look like a sack of potatoes tied in the middle when belted in a regular trench? That the perfectly cut pants, the buttoned white shirt, the pencil skirt, can make some of us look and feel like a very drab, very sad moose?
Not only do these basic principles fail the imagination, but they don’t exactly celebrate our new commitment to diversity and inclusion! Who Said A Little Black Dress Is Better Than A Big Off Shoulder Dress? Why go for a classic sweater when you can sport a hazelnut Fair Isle like Linda wears it The pursuit of love? Why drape your frame in a beige raincoat when you could opt for a cleverly frayed vintage Comme des Garons coat? Isn’t a tutu with an elastic waistband as naughty as a tight skirt?
If pretty much now you think I want to look like Lynnie, at least for a day (and not October 31st), we’ve carefully put this manual together for you. That list of wardrobe necessities with tips on how to wear them who doesn’t like tips? will make you look like a cross between a cartoon animal (an elephant in a tutu, anyone?) red cheeks put the finishing touches on these sets).
Here, our guide to Lynnie Essentials:
Tutus
The more full, the better! Once you start strutting around in layers of tulle, you’ll wonder why you’ve ever relied on boring old jeans and stretched jogging tracksuits to get you through the dark times.
Oversized Cardigan Sweater for Men
Something has to go beyond this tutu, how about a loose cardigan to make you feel like you’re just taking a break from a ballet rehearsal no matter how awkward you are in real life?
Fair isles
Imagine you live in Brideshead! A particular Lynnie favorite, these classic designs are reminiscent of interwar Britain, a gorgeous blast of must-have couture given the islands’ notorious lack of central heating.
Vintage jewelry
Clothes come and go, and even the most solidly constructed tutu will one day melt in the air. This is why you should consider creating a collection of vintage jewelry that Lynnie has been collecting for decades!
UGG Boots
Do your feet still hurt? When you try on a pair of stiletto heels or even kitten heels, does the pain rise from your pigs straight to your brain? Get rid of those torture chambers in favor of a pair of squishy Ugg boots, whose chunky glamor pairs surprisingly well with flowing dresses.
Ballet flats
Because you can’t wear Ugg boots all the time! Sometimes you want to slip into some ballet style slippers, and if they have beading or stripes or sequins on them, well, great.
Off Shoulder Dresses
Who said a Lynnie essential couldn’t be sexy! Instead of showing off your belly or prancing down the avenue in what everyone looks like bra and panties (what a summer it’s been for underwear on the street), why not go for the subtle seduction of the dress neckline?
Vintage Comme Des Garons Coats
Not for us the Michelin man’s puffer jackets or duck down nightmares disguised as chic outerwear. The timeless appeal of a Comme des Garons overcoat will brighten up the dullest winter day, and since these things have never really been in fashion, who can say which season they came from? (Fun aside, Lynnie actually owns one of the coats pictured here.)
Quickie fancy handbag
Despite being an avid H&M shopper, Lynnie sometimes can’t resist the siren call of a fancy handbag especially since, when interviewing a subject in person, she loves that her outfit Say: Yes, this tulle and Uggs set might make you think I’m nuts, but have you measured the price of my purse?
Necklaces
Whoever said before you leave home you should take one thing off clearly didn’t follow our playbook. We say, put on another thing, and how about a casual fluffy collar to pin on that giant cardigan for man ?
Vaporous dress
Every once in a while you’ll be invited to a very chic gala night (maybe more than once if this pandemic ever ends), and you’ll want to jump in for something really special: a dress to make you feel like a Cinderella who didn’t need a fairy godmother to make her a dress, but instead sued her stepmother for unpaid wages and bought one of these confections for herself.
Sources
2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/lynn-yaeger-wardrobe-essentials
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]