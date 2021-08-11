Revs Best Running Themed Looks – Indianapolis Monthly





Is it cheesy to dress in the obvious Indianapolis Motor Speedways theme at its big annual fundraiser, Rev? We’re saying no, as is Beth Boles, president of Blackburn Sports Marketing, who has been involved with the IMS style since the CARA fashion shows of the mid-80s and 90s, when drivers and their wives walked a runway in Jacobsons clothes. for a sold-out crowd of 1,500 people. Rev is where you wear crazy, fun outfits, Boles says. The victory dinner that she could attend because her husband, Doug Boles, is the president of IMS, where you wear a cute evening dress. Many Rev-elers choose a dress, or dress shorts, or a little black dress, or seasonal Versace sneakers with a suit. Being Indianapolis, no one judges a summer maxi dress or a golf shirt either. And we love this simplicity. But we also love a sequined plaid blazer, a tire shaped handbag and anything that shows love for Indy’s most famous heritage. Here are some inspirations for next year’s outfit. The men’s shirt as a mini-dress Two years ago, Beth Boles changed the sleeves of a black and white Abercrombie & Fitch sweatshirt and wore it as a mini dress. This year, she searched her husband’s closet for an Italian men’s shirt with racing patterns that she bought for him about 10 years ago. At the time, she couldn’t do without it, but he never wore it, it’s just not her style. Everyone knows Doug Boles always wears a suit, even on a hot day on the track in May. So Beth found the shirt, changed the sleeves, and made herself an evening dress adorned with vintage-style roadsters. Here, Doug wears a suit from one of his favorite Indianapolis tailors, J. Benzal. Hand-painted trapeze dress Indianapolis artist Gary Gee detailed this feminine dress for Jody DeFord, a renowned local fashionista who always adopts a head-to-toe theme to wear her husband’s ties. Not only is she decked out in a DIY tire handbag, but her husband, Kevin, rushes into a fabric scarf that Jody had custom printed with photos of vintage racing cars driven by the legendaries. winners of the Indianapolis 500. Inside the Jodys handbag is another treasure: a hard-to-find compact offered to driver wives decades ago, when the IMS still gave them a gift. Green flag dress Local writer Tiffany Brown always tells a story through fashion too. This year, she wanted to dress in color and was inspired by the green flag that marks the start of the Indianapolis 500 each year. She decorated a pocket herself. Maternity bathrobe Black and white is a perfectly acceptable and extremely versatile racing theme. Local designer Jamie Bushong of Hous of Dampier dressed her pregnant sister, Shawna Fultz, in a B&W version of her flowing, flowing Hous coat, worn over a black dress with spaghetti straps. Checked blazer Scot Pollard, former Indiana Pacer and Survivor competitor, brightened up the standard black and white checkered flag in a bolder gold and red pattern, measuring up to the Dawns woman’s red statement necklace that connects to a belt. The racing bolero Racing and rock go hand in hand, and Indy designer Jerry Lee Atwood fused the two vibes into a tailored cropped jacket worn by Rev. committee member Michelle Christy. The back is adorned with an IndyCar and checkered flags in the dazzling Atwoods style. The silk lining is painted with an image of the IMS Pagoda by artist Indy Erin Huber. This jacket deserves a place in the IMS Museum. Wing-and-Wheel shorts Suit style shorts are a popular look with men at Rev. The IMS sells them with the classic fender and wheel logo for both Men and women. The best of black and white You can’t go wrong with a black and white inspired outfit or a pointy accessory. Some favorites:

