Fashion
Turn 1 tank top into 3 trendy looks with this easy fashion hack
This old plain tank top that you tucked away in the corner of your dresser drawer is actually one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe.
Remember, you don’t always have to wear clothes the way you see them on the mannequin. It is perfectly normal to polish your pieces so that they suit you the best. Tank tops are an affordable wardrobe staple, but most people don’t wear them when they want to feel dressed up.
In The Knows Lisa Azcona shows us how to transform a tank top in three more looks that are anything but simple.
A shoulder style
For each of these looks, Lisa starts out by wearing the tank top as she normally would. For that To hack, she then places the right strap on her head so that it is next to the left strap. And There you go ! The result is a chic style that is a sophisticated upgrade from your usual tank top.
Halter style
To create a halterneck effect with a keyhole detail, she crosses the left strap over her head to the right side. Then she crosses the right strap to the left. This look is the perfect ’90s throwback for summer.
Asymmetric style
For the final style, Lisa tucks in the right strap and leaves the left in place. It’s the fastest way to get a trendy asymmetrical top without breaking the bank or cutting your clothes.
