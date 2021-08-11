The ‘Bridgerton’ nap dress our fashion editor keeps wearing

Full disclosure: even though I am a fashion editor and i shop for a living, i usually never buy viral fashion items. I do have the Telfar bag in several colors (and his Ugg collaboration) but that’s an exception. TikTok leggings? They looked great on Lizzo, but didn’t deliver for me. alexa dress? Cute, but not my style. Then I discovered the Hillhouse Home Nap dress.

Originally I had the Hillhouse Home Nesli style Nap dress, and although I thought it was stylish and easy going, I was not totally converted. And then slowly, over the weeks, I found myself grabbing the Nap dress more than anything else in my wardrobe. I have worn it for Zoom meetings, at the airport, on dates, at fashion events, even sitting at home without any plans. Anytime it’s clean you can almost guarantee I put it on.

It’s not just that it came at the perfect time, when I was working from home in my forties and needed a miracle to get rid of my sweats. It’s that it checks all my boxes: presentable enough for work, sexy enough for dates, and even more comfortable than the sweatshirts and sportswear I’ve lived in. Seriously.

So when Hillhouse Home announced its partnership with Phenomenal and Bridgerton on a limited edition collection of nap dresses and hair accessories, I knew it was worth it. And since I spent the last year wearing my Nap dress or Phenomenal sweatshirt while watching Netflix, the collection is pretty much all of my favorite things combined. Talk about the alignment of the universe.

The full line includes two pink and lavender Ellie dresses and a Whistledown Trellis Nesli (which I reviewed for this article), as well as two bobby pins. And yes, the Bridgerton-Inspired styles have all the Victorian era design flourishes you’d expect, combined with that Nap dress silhouette everyone loves. Here is why I am obsessed.

First of all: the basics

So why is the Nap dress so special in the first place? Founded by Nell Diamond, Hill house comfy dress sells out in minutes. It’s created with a mid-weight cotton fabric that looks like a cozy blanket or the perfect worn sweatshirt.

But it still gives the appearance of being fully dressed and gathered. It features an accordion bodice that mimics a corset, but looks like a towel wrapped around you after stepping out of a hot shower.

The details of the puffed sleeves, Swiss polka dot prints, ruffled shoulders only add to its allure, making it the most avant-garde and comfortable garment I have ever come across.

Why am i obsessed

the Bridgerton The x Phenomenal x Hillhouse Home dresses really do the costume design work of Ellen Mirojnicks justice. They are covered with a chinoiserie floral print designed by Diane Hill, a London artist who was inspired by the show.

True to the soft and muted tones of the Bridgerton wardrobe, the collection is rendered in a lavender and pink color palette that I could absolutely see Daphne carrying.

In fact, the three dresses feel like they could be taken out of Daphne’s closet, and they would work for her picnics with the Duke. and its sumptuous parties. Note: Can we ask the duke to come back?

Seriously, these BridgertonInspired dresses will be the toughest items in your wardrobe. They embody this ever popular #cottagecore aesthetic, so they’re all the rage for all the social gatherings on your calendar.

Zoom in on calls? They feature details on the puffed sleeves (Nesli) and ruffled shoulders (Ellie) which look so beautiful on the video from the waist up.

And if you’re planning on running errands or just lounging and watching Netflix all day, these dresses are so comfy you won’t want to take them off. I’m also a fan of bobby pins, which I can imagine adorning the elaborate updos of the Featherington sisters.

The whole collection brings Bridgerton suits to life in a portable, functional and easily integrated into your quarantine wardrobe. Shop for my favorite pieces below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by the Bustle editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.