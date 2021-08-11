Five Dos and Don’ts When Reviewing School Dress Codes





After a school official digitally recorded dozens of girls ‘cleavages after judging students’ tops to be immodest, the US Department of Education opened an investigation into a complaint that the code and its application are discriminatory towards girls. (News4JAX – YouTube) The Florida school district that tampered with yearbook photos of girls without consent last spring covering their cleavage has pledged to do better. The St. Johns County School Board announced last week that it had revised their dress code. Now, students of any gender are allowed to put their shoulders bare, and their shorts, skirts and dresses can reach mid-thigh. While Bartram Trail High School has been widely ridiculed for altering yearbook photos of girls but not boys, controversy has been brewing for some time due to the district’s gendered dress code. Monthly mandatory Dress for the day of success, in which students are graded, girls have to follow much more instructions than boys. The US Department of Education has launched an investigation into a complaint that the code and its application discriminate against girls. Other school districts should pay attention to the process underway at the St. Johns County School Board and learn from their successes and failures. In particular, districts should keep these five suggestions in mind. TO MAKE the students listen to. The St. Johns County School Board revised its dress code after dissemination of an online survey to the community last month. The board also gathered public feedback from students and parents. It is the right decision; students should always be focused on conversations about what clothes they can wear. DO NOT have separate rules based on gender. Currently, the district dress code has three sections: for all students, boys and girls. Breaking gender rules almost always leads to discrimination against girls. As the The ACLU Women’s Rights Project and the Florida ACLU noted in a letter to council, the district’s Dress for Success program is discriminatory because its guidelines for boys are “short and straightforward.” Girls, on the other hand, have a long list of prohibitions, including wearing skirts or dresses that “cling to [her] body and show [her] form, ”“ tight-fitting ”and“ cleavage-showing ”shirts and“ chunky hair accessories. ”They should also“ wear a color-coordinated cardigan ”if their dress or shirt is sleeveless. The ACLU points out that any girl who does not follow the guidelines gets an F, while a boy is punished with a B score. Be practical. Students and parents objected to the new, revised dress code because although it is an improvement, it is out of touch with the reality of the clothing available. “I’m only 5ft 6in tall, and the crotch required to reach my mid-thigh would be around six inches, and I’ve never seen women’s shorts with a six-inch crotch.” second student Riley O’Keefe said. “While the newly developed dress code is a step in the right direction, it is not fair and even as it should be.” DON’T let gender stereotypes get in the way of gender equity. Gender-specific dress codes assume that girls’ bodies are inherently distracting to other students and teachers, thus reinforcing a nefarious stereotype. This thinking leads to blaming victims of sexual harassment and sexual assault for “asking”. imitate the dress code in Evanston, Illinois. School boards should strive to emulate the standard dress code designed by Evanston Township High School, which does not reinforce sexist or racialized stereotypes. Learners are called “students”; there is no reference to “girls” or “boys”. To be truly fair, school boards need to stop thinking in binary and gender categories. Students are just people who, while learning, want to be comfortable and express their personal style. Even a first grader could tell you that. If you have found this article helpful, please consider supporting our Independent Reports and Truth Disclosures for as little as $ 5 per month. next:

