Fashion Resale Startups Have More Potential Than Quartz Profits





RealReal, Poshmark, and ThredUp are some of the biggest companies to successfully take second-hand clothing sales out of thrift stores and bring them online. In recent years, they have all experienced substantial growth, driven by the boom in second-hand shopping. In 2019, The RealReal went public, and the other two followed this year. But as the company’s sales increase, consistent profits remain harder to come by. On August 9, The RealReal, which focuses on luxury fashion and operates on a consignment model, declared its turnover reached $ 104.9 million for the three months to June 30, up 83% from the same period last year and 46% above its pre-pandemic level in 2019 Still, The RealReal also reported a net loss of $ 70.7 million, including $ 11 million it paid to settle a lawsuit. alleging he misled investors as to the rigor of its authentication process. The next day, ThredUp announced a 27% increase in revenue to $ 60 million, as well as a loss of $ 14.4 million. Poshmark too declared his earnings. Its revenue soared 22% to $ 81.8 million, but it suffered a loss of $ 3 million. Companies have slightly different business models. Like RealReal, ThredUp now works on consignment, although it offers a wide selection of consumer clothing. Poshmark, on the other hand, is a marketplace where users list the articles on their own. But all of them are still working to make a stable profit. Poshmark is almost an exception, having recorded a net profit of $ 16.8 million in 2020. But in the first six months of 2021, his losses have increased. Why is it hard for fashion resale startups to make money It is common for startups to operate at a loss. Many do while they invest money in building their operations and continuing to grow. And in fashion resale, there are many opportunities for growth. ThredUp, for its part, predicts the second-hand market will more than double by 2025 to reach $ 77 billion. It is in his interest to present a rosy view of the prospects for resale, but other sources, like the Boston Consulting Group, also predicts strong growth to come, driven by buyers looking for a cheaper and more sustainable alternative to purchasing new products. If resale businesses want their businesses to be sustainable, they can’t lose money forever. Right now, it’s unclear how long it will take them to start earning more than they spend. The first hurdle for the resale market proves it can be profitable, analysts at Bernstein, an investment firm, wrote in a note to clients in October. Merchandise margins are high, but we don’t see a fast track to overall profitability. Consignment companies in particular have a number of operating costs, analysts said. They must track each unit of inventory, photograph and list each item, and pay the seller their share of any sale. Some, like ThredUp, may cover the cost of the shippers to ship the clothes to them. A company like The RealReal must also authenticate each product. The long-term hope for these companies is that advancements in technology will help automate some of these processes, which today remain entrenched in labor-intensive practices, analysts wrote. RealReal began to use automation for tasks such as pricing and drafting (pdf), while ThredUp stores its inventory in semi-automated installations to speed up processing. The operating costs of Poshmarks are generally lower, although it spends a lot on marketing to continue to attract buyers.

