Fashion
There’s plenty on sale at the TJ Maxx Summer Clearance online event, from Gucci sunglasses to tie-dye sets.
It’s no secret that you find amazing offers and more at TJ Maxx. But did you know that you can score the same deals online? The retailer is hosting a summer clearance event on their website for a limited time, and seriously, there is plenty to do.
the sale items start at just $ 2 in beauty, clothing for men and women, as well as baby and residence goods departments. Head toward The track section of the clearance event, and you’ll find designer clothes and shoes like Stuart weitzman, Roberto Cavalli, Ganni, Alice & Olivia and more. Need new cushions or looking to upgrade your cookware? the home sales section is loaded too.
TJ Maxx hasn’t revealed the end of the summer clearance event, and sizing is limited, so all signs seem to indicate that if you see something awesome, hang it up before it hits. disappears.
You can take a look at some of the top picks from the TJ Maxx Summer Clearance Event below.
Gucci sunglasses for men usually start at around $ 350, but this pair is for sale for just under $ 100. Get them for yourself or the stylish man in your life.
Salon at residence or go shopping in this trendy tie-dye hoodie and shorts set. It’s available in three colors blue, green or black and that’s exactly what you need for a comfortable night’s sleep.
This long gauze dress is an effortless look for a dinner party with friends. The straps feature delicate gold bead accents, and you’ll never believe there are pockets!
No matter how hot the weather is, when you find a good leather jacket on sale, you grab it. To take this Cole Haan jacket, for example!
Textured sherpa and loop furniture are really on trend style at present. You can get your feet up after a long day with this comfortable sherpa pouf.
Illuminate your space the way you want with these lights activated by wifi. You can use them indoors or outdoors and control them with your call.
