Indiana Fashion Week Brings 8 Days of Events to Downtown Indy





More than 200 professionals and creatives came together to host the state’s second Indiana Fashion Week.

INDIANAPOLIS After taking a hiatus from 2020 due to the pandemic, Indiana Fashion Week is back and it will bring eight days of events to downtown Indianapolis. INDFW will kick off on Saturday August 14 and culminate on Saturday August 21 with an eventful day. In the afternoon, the Indiana fashion industry will take over downtown Indianapolis for a fashion fair on Monument Circle. In the evening, the festivities will move to the Hilbert Circle Theater, home of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, for the INDFW Emerging Designer Competition. The competition will be hosted by Jalea Brooks, of WTHR, and feature the work of eight designers from the Midwest. In the days leading up to this grand finale parade, there will be plenty of events, including a party and parade celebrating 2019 Emerging Designer Contest winner Jenn Felts of Tokyo Twiggy on August 17. During the week, an Indiana Fashion Marketplace will be installed in the Indiana Arts Building at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. This is a new business initiative designed to create unique shopping experiences that showcase Indiana designers and boutiques. In collaboration with the market, a flash mob fashion show will invade the Midway entrance to the exhibition center on August 18th. There will also be a fashion photography gallery exhibit on August 19 that will showcase the work of Indiana-based photographers. The INDFW not only showcases fashion designers from Indiana and the best of the Midwest, but it also brings together big names for a private party on August 20. This includes Steven Kolb, CEO of the Council of Fashion Designers of America and this year featured designer, Rinat Brodach, who was on the first season of Amazon Prime’s “Making the Cut”. “I am delighted that you are experiencing Indiana Fashion Week,” said Denisha Dlang Ferguson, Founder and CEO of Indiana Fashion Foundation. Ferguson said more than 200 professionals and creatives have come together to organize the events of 2021. A full schedule of events can be found in line.

