Claiborne Co. woman after stranger buys her wedding dress: “I feel like Cinderella”

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WATE) A Claiborne County woman seeks to thank a stranger for paying for her wedding dress at a consignment store in Knoxville. Hope Ervin and her husband for 20 years are getting their act together to say yes.

“We haven’t had a wedding. We got married at someone’s house, so we wanted to renew our vows and kept putting it off. And then I decided it was time, ”Ervin said. Five children and a few grandchildren later, she said it was about time.

But, she and her husband are getting married in their happy place: Bunch Hollow Campground in Claiborne County, so she was really looking for something simple. She found it on 21st Street. “I thought I had already found the dress. Just a simple dress. I didn’t give something for the dress but 30 dollars. No offer. I wanted it to be simple, ”Ervin said.

Then recently Ervin and some of his friends and family decided to take a girls’ trip to Knoxville for some shopping. She still had no intention of going looking for another dress, until they entered Katie’s Kloset.

Her friend saw wedding dresses and convinced Ervin to try them on. “So she gave me three dresses. Sharon (her friend) did. And I tried the first one and I said, ‘There’s no way I’m going out. It’s awful, ”Ervin said.

She went ahead and tried on the second dress. She soon learned that she didn’t need to try the third one.

when i tried the second i was like ‘OK. It’s nice. It’s, maybe I, maybe… ‘So I walked out of the dressing room and Sharon was in the chair. She immediately said, ‘Oh, you look beautiful. Oh my God, you have to look at yourself, you look beautiful, ”Ervin detailed. She was about to buy this dress until a stranger arrived and started asking her about why she bought it. This stranger also rang with the compliments.

“She said, wow. You must buy this dress if you don’t have one. And I said, “Well I have a dress or I think I had one, but everybody say how beautiful it is on me.” She still says, ‘You are beautiful. You have to get this dress, ”Ervin said.

Ervin was sold at that time. She said the stranger turned the dress into a big story. But, a FaceTime chat with her daughters really sealed the deal. She was receiving this dress. However, there was a slight catch. Ervin forgot his debit card at home and didn’t have enough money for the wedding dress.

“So I walked over to the cash register and said, ‘Hey, I want to put this aside, then I want to come back and get it next week if that’s okay with you,'” Ervin asked the cashier.

The next words that came out of the cashier’s mouth surprised Ervin and brought tears to his eyes.

“She said, ‘the lady who was asking you all kinds of questions and she was standing here wanted to pay for your dress and said you had a great story,” Ervin said. Ervin said random acts of kindness to her had already arrived, but nothing on this scale.

In business for 21 years, Julia Carver, co-owner of Katie’s Kloset, said she’s used to people paying for others every now and then. “Someone can come and buy clothes or a student who has just started high school, or whatever the situation. And we’re so happy to help, ”Carver said.

Carver said that sometimes husbands would come to buy their wives’ handbags as a surprise. She said that Katie’s Kloset has just started offering brand new wedding dresses and has a great selection of evening dresses to choose from.

“We love, love helping our ladies find these beautiful dresses, and usually when they try on a ceremony, whether it’s prom, teenage advice, or a wedding, they know right away that it is. the dress. And we love helping them find that special dress for any occasion, ”Carver said.

Carver said she didn’t believe anyone paid for someone else’s wedding dress. Ervin said that before he could thank the woman who paid for her dress, she was gone.

“It was amazing. And it was a little sad in the same sense because I wasn’t able, I’m a hug. I wanted to hug her and thank her because she’ll never know. I want to. say, she had us, my friend, my daughter, we were in tears, ”Ervin said.

So she made this story in the hope that her gratitude would reach the woman, and at the same time send a message of hope.

“The act of kindness. There are still some good people in this world, ”Ervin said. She said it was her favorite part of her new dress. Ervin also wants to pass on his kindness to someone else after wearing her dress on her wedding day.

“If the dress holds up and I give it back to someone, I want them to give it back to someone so that they can help others and the story continues with the dress,” Ervin said. She did not try on or share a photo of her dress for this story. She wants to keep the dress a surprise for her husband.