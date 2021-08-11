Golds Gym expands into fashion clothing with a new collection





Kristen Jan Wong / Courtesy of Gold’s Gym

Gold’s Gym ventures into the fashion world with a new line designed to revive the heavy cotton sportswear of the 60s. The new Grand Collection serves as an expansion of the brand in apparel and pays homage to the era of bodybuilding, echoing the style of the birth of the gym in Venice, California. Although the Grande Collection is the iconic institution’s first independent clothing company, it is not the first time that it has released a clothing collection. You may have also seen Gold’s Gym’s previous collaboration with the fitness brand, Yeah i’m training. It featured high-quality cropped t-shirts, nylon shorts and more, all featuring Gold’s Gym’s classic “Joe” logo, designed by American bodybuilder Ric Drasin in 1973. Kristen Jan Wong / Courtesy of Gold’s Gym The Grand Collection offers nine different styles, including hoodies, t-shirts, shorts, jogging pants, sweatshirts and more. Aiming to establish the brand in the fashion market, the capsule pieces come in oversized, boxy unisex fits and multiple colorways. If you are itching to have a drop piece in your wardrobe, be sure to mark your calendars. Although this is a very inclusive capsule, not everyone will be able to get their hands on it. And you will have to act quickly; this is a premium, limited edition opportunity. Kristen Jan Wong / Courtesy of Gold’s Gym Since the gym was founded in Venice Beach, California in 1965, it has grown into one of the best-known fitness establishments in the industry. Initially a small gym, it grew in popularity as regular participants began to establish a community of bodybuilders. According to Inside bodybuilding, in 1975, the gymnasium was cemented as the place of training, launching a “Mecca for men of strength and a golden age of bodybuilding”. Anecdote: Legends like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno even trained there. La Grande Collection celebrates the brand’s origins with its nostalgic ’60s products. As the fitness industry continues to grow globally, Gold’s Gym hopes to further strengthen its dominance as a fitness empire. If you want to wear the new cut-and-sewn collection, it will be available Wednesday August 18 exclusively at Gold’s Gym website. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

