Launch of the Shaun King fashion line, “scam” criticized on social networks

Jjournalist and activist King Shaun on Wednesday announced plans to start a new fashion business and offered its millions of Instagram followers the opportunity to purchase exclusive products when it officially launches next month.

But even though King said the fashion company was something that has been in the works for some time now, the announcement was immediately met with skepticism as a chorus of people calling the company a “scam” ‘is being propagated through social media timelines.

“Instagram. It’s just for you,” King wrote on his private Instagram account, as shown in a screenshot of the ad which was shared widely. “Only sell them here to our private community.”

Without providing an image to show what the t-shirts and hoodies King was advertising might look like, he asked his nearly 4 million followers to also follow the new fashion company’s new Instagram account. , A Real One, which is set to debut on September 8.

Instead, Bernie Sanders’ former presidential campaign adviseroffered its subscribers a link that directed people who clicked to a Google document where they can provide their contact details to be “notified first” when merchandise is available for sale.

Obviously, entrepreneurship is no laughing matter, especially as the United States tries to ignite an economy decimated by the pandemic.

However, when social media cynics learned of King’s upcoming fashion business, they were suspicious of the business venture for a number of reasons. Chief among them seemed to be the years of allegations and suspicions centered on King’s finances and accusations that he repeatedly and shamelessly defrauded penniless people for his own benefit.

King’s announcement on Wednesday came weeks after The New York Post – a right-wing tabloid whose motives for reporting anything still need to be examined – revealed in a damning report that he lived in a house in the New Jersey suburb that would have cost $ 842,000.

His detractors immediately reacted with derision and contempt and suggested that the house was funded with money he had obtained through the scam and donation scam solicited for other causes.

A few days later, King and his friends announced that he had no choice but to leave this “lavish” house for the safety of himself and his family and asked his followers for financial assistance to pay for his move.

It was all part of a larger scheme and a bigger plan of King trying to find its way into the pockets of his supporters and others, critics have said.

People have receipts

There aredocumented grievancesfrom organizers, volunteers, former board members and other concerned parties about the money King called hatred or dissatisfaction.

Chief among the voices calling attention to King’s combination of fundraising isSamaria rice, the mother ofTamir rice, the 12-year-old boy who was shot dead by a Cleveland police officer in 2014 seconds after being seen.

Samaria Rice, as sympathetic and genuine of a person as he ever was, recently called King to chase the weight because he posted the content of what she said was an informal conversation. She called King a white man acting black and rekindled criticism of his fundraising practices that were first criticized whena 2015 Washington Post articlecouldn’t account for the missing $ 60,000 in online donations he had solicited.

Personally, I don’t understand how you sleep at night, Samarie Rice said in June. I never gave you permission not to lift anything.

Certainly, beyond the problems that arise whenever King and fundraising are mentioned in the same sentence, tthere must be space for a conversation about how to reconcile the difference between being paid for one’s work and one’s platform and when that line is crossed to personally benefit from the work of justice.

It is impossible to ignore the leaders of the demonization movement decades ago that conservatives faced in their efforts to discredit them under spurious pretexts. King, in his Instagram post on Sunday, drew the same parallels in 2021, suggesting he too was a political target.

