How To Incorporate Wedding Colors Into Bride And Groom’s Outfits

The color scheme is usually established early in the wedding planning process. And very often we see these hues reflected in wedding dresses or flower arrangements, but the bride and groom and groomsmen should participate in this theme as well.

Meet the expert Wayne Willis is the founder of Well groomed man, a Houston-based company that creates bespoke men’s clothing including tuxedos, bow ties, footwear, and styling services.

Brian Sacawa is the founder of He spoke style, an online platform dedicated to original male-style content.

There are, in fact, many ways to incorporate wedding colors into bride and groom sets that will speak to the sense of style and preferences of different couples. And to better understand them, we called in experts. Whether you want to sport a pink suit or wear an emerald tie, there are tons of ways to match your wedding theme in ways that are both subtle and bold.

Coming up, find all expert-approved answers on how to incorporate color themes into men’s clothing on your special day.

Do the bride and groom have to match the color theme of the wedding?

This is a worthwhile question: Do you even have to include wedding colors in the looks of the bride and groom? The answer is not that black and white (and yes, we were using colored expressions).

Honestly, I don’t think a bride and groom should feel like they absolutely have to incorporate the wedding color scheme into their tuxedo, says Brian Sacawa of He spoke style, which refers to the more traditional tuxedo or wedding suit colors. The great thing about a classic black or midnight blue tuxedo is that it’s incredibly versatile and pretty much a blank slate that will go well with any color chosen for the wedding and doesn’t look out of place.

However, Wayne Willis, founder of Well groomed man, offers another point of view. It is very important for the groom and the groomsmen to incorporate the colors of the wedding into their look in the most subtle way for formal weddings. And subtle is the key word in this case. Incorporating color doesn’t have to go as far as wearing a custom turquoise or ruby ​​tuxedo jacket, it can be as thoughtful as an embroidered detail or a hint of lining. But, like so many elements of your special day, the choice is ultimately yours.

How to incorporate the wedding color

Once you’ve decided to add accent colors, determining how much or how little to incorporate depends on your preference. Sacawa offers a useful way to visualize it: If you were to zoom out and look at your wedding party and the setting of your wedding as a whole, everything should appear as if it belongs together and is a homogeneous section of a larger tapestry.

He stresses that the style must create harmony, bringing colors into weddings that are complementary rather than an exact match, he explains. It always looks more elegant, organic and natural.

Sacawa also shares that different types of weddings can often require different amounts of color (especially bright colors). Think of it as a sliding ladder. The more formal the dress code, the more subtle you need to be with the color. As the formalities loosen up, like with optional black tie, cocktail, and destination outfits, you can start to have fun and get more flamboyant.

Style Tips 101

For practical advice on how to start incorporating your wedding colors into your outfits, our experts provide classic and not-so-obvious suggestions.

Stick to the accessories

Accessories are perhaps the most accessible way to wear multiple tones. Brides can do this with a choice of shoes or more showy jewelry, and the bride and groom also have this option.

Creative ways to incorporate vibrant or accented colors can be found in pocket squares and sometimes bow ties or ties, suggests Willis. Other contrasting accessories to consider are suspenders, socks, or even buttonhole flowers.

Complete, not match

One piece of advice I really like is not to have every groomsman with the same wallet, Sacawa says. Keeping them in the same color family, but maybe in slightly different hues or patterns, like stripes, dots, or cashmere, will look more complementary and less matched.

Focus on the smallest details

For each category of clothing, I have a particular way to bring color, shares Willis, who works closely with the bride and groom and couples to create their dream wedding looks. He says adding color can be more subtle than wearing accessories.

[Its] even as micro details, because the color of the thread for the buttonholes of the suit or the tuxedo plays a big role. Colorful additions like these can be less “in-your-face”, but the attention to detail is special and reflects a truly thoughtful approach to the style of the bride and groom.

Engage fully with personalization

Alternatively, there are a lot of couples who might consider a more is more approach to incorporating the colors of the wedding. If that’s you, go ahead and kiss it.

Willis shares that Well Groomed Man works with over 5,000 fabrics that can be made into custom pieces to precisely match your wedding colors. Bolder styling options, he says, would involve bringing those accent colors to the lapel or even a full suit / tuxedo.

Give the groom a pass

Another suggestion is for the groom to keep it classic in a black tuxedo, and his groomsmen to wear tuxedos that bring in or complement the colors of the wedding, suggests Sacawa. For a night out, a deep burgundy for something more elegant or maybe a gold velvet for a bigger statement. And for a daytime event, royal blue tuxedos would have a lovely tone and would match just about any wedding color.

While this approach may be appealing to a more traditional groom, there’s another reason it’s visually appealing, says Sacawa. It draws people’s eyes to the bride and groom because by not wearing color it makes them stand out even more.

Colorless options

Incorporating wedding colors can be a nice aesthetic approach, but there are naturally some bride and groom who just aren’t fans of bright colors, jewelry tones, pastels, or bohemian undertones of all kinds. If so, the way forward is pretty straightforward. When that happens, I orient the groom to black, ivory or white, shares Wilis. There is nothing wrong with having a classic look when color hesitation is debated.

Sacawa also agrees, explaining that neutral clothing will naturally complement anything on the side. The priority is more on how the bride and groom feel. Feeling comfortable with what you wear is the most important thing on your wedding day, he adds, and nothing can affect self-confidence more than wearing something that makes you feel comfortable. little embarrassed. In summary, wear what makes you feel good!