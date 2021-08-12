Fashion industry reflects on post-pandemic world at MAGIC





In Las Vegas, the fashion industry is turning to a post-pandemic world. MAGIC fashion show wrapped up its three-day event at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, its first exhibition in the city since February 2020. This year’s in-person convention was a welcome sight for Kelly Helfman, business president of Informa Markets Fashion, after a hiatus of more than a year and a half thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. “Fashion is so tactile that these shoppers want to touch and feel the product they are buying for their stores,” Helfman said. “So it’s very important that we are here, in person, to do business. “ This year, MAGIC, dubbed “America’s most comprehensive fashion market,” showcased over 700 brands and retailers. The fair “aims to be a one stop shop” for young contemporary and trendy clothing, accessories, children’s clothing, sportswear, men’s clothing and footwear at “value for money for the mass market. “, according to a press release from MAGIC. “Brands have been on the road and have only hosted digital or regional events last year. This is their first major international live show, so I can’t wait to see how the brands present their collection to buyers around the world, ”said Jordan Rudow, vice president of events at MAGIC, in a statement. preview of the event. As vaccinations increase and the coronavirus pandemic wanes, this year’s fashion trends are all focused on “optimism, sparkle, drama and also a little bit of whimsy,” according to Jessica Richards, founder of JMR Design Consulting and Fashion Director for AC Magazine. “Everyone’s talking about the Roaring Twenties and what it means,” Richards said at a post-pandemic trends seminar on Wednesday. “I think after all these really simple days, wearing our sweatpants, our loungewear, we come back and we want to go back to the world with a lot of shine.” But sweatpants don’t completely go away. Helfman said a new aesthetic of working from home has emerged after months of quarantine and Zoom meetings. Some brands, like Z Supply, have hailed the craze for casual and comfortable clothing. Tony Sanchez, vice president of sales for Z Supply, which features designs that “reflect the belief that simplicity, comfort and style should coexist in every closet,” according to the company’s website, said the Clothier flourished after the first pandemic struggles thanks to newfound fashion tastes. “We’ve always been a business of casual, comfortable sportswear,” said Sanchez. “Before the pandemic, there had always been a trend towards this type of dress. But when the pandemic hit and everyone was home, it accelerated even further. “ Contact Dylan Svoboda at [email protected] Follow @dylanksvoboda on Twitter.

