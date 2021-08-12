Richland’s bridal boutique finds new ways to dress up bridal parties

A new Richland business knew brides would say yes to the dress if they could. RoseLily Bridal is doing whatever it takes to allow them their moment, even during a pandemic.

RoseLily, formerly Amys Bridal, is under a new owner after longtime employee Elaina Morrow bought the store from her mentor, Amy Morris, in 2020.

The purchase of the business at the corner of Keene Road and Queensgate Drive fulfilled a goal Morrow set for itself in 2013.

She got into the wedding business almost by accident.

Morrow graduated from college with a degree in human development and family studies and is expected to become a midwife or perhaps a social worker.

When a marketing job emerged, the West Texas native moved to Tri-Cities, accepting that the future might not turn out the way she envisioned.

When the marketing job didn’t work, she responded to a newspaper job offer for Amys Bridal.

A 20-minute interview turned into an hour of discussion and I never left, Morrow said.

Helping brides became her creative outlet, and Morris became like a big sister.

I had completely different career ideas, but I literally fell in love with this store, and it kind of clicked for me, she said. I spread my wings and prospered.

She began discussing the purchase of the Morris store that first year. Three years later, she made a serious effort, but it didn’t work. Ironically, it was during the worst pandemic since the 1918 flu that his dream came true.

Chaos hit the fan and we all sort of found our place where we needed to be during the pandemic and mine was keeping the store open, Morrow said. I got the money that was enough for a loan deposit.

Morris had three children who were unable to attend school regularly that fall due to the closure.

Morris said that over the course of several years she saw Morrow go from being a rookie marriage consultant to a leader and patron. It was time to pass the torch.

Amy saw a light in me and I saw that I was very passionate about it, she said.

Morris agreed.

I was like, it’s your turn now. His power to empower him, Morris said. Elaina has such passion and love for the business and for brides.

In addition to home schooling, Morris said she wanted to spend her Saturdays with the family rather than at the store. She had never attended a soccer game for her children, or a family baby shower or a friends wedding on a Saturday.

Surviving the first wave of the pandemic was crazy, Morrow said, but they had warnings several months before other companies.

Our seasons are different from the wedding season. My busy season is from Christmas to May so our dresses are received before that. We have been linked to the pandemic since November (2019) because China was shutting down and all of our dresses are from there. So we were trying to anticipate and prepare for the worst, Morrow said.

Her team started by tracking each incoming dress to be sure when it was arriving and how much time she would have to unpack, steam, and prepare for the bride’s pickup. When closures began in the Tri-Cities, Morrow said it continued to work with the lights off and the doors locked in accordance with regulations.

We had to think on our feet: what will work? What’s wrong ? Now what’s the next step? We got away with it. In fact, it worked really well, she said.

In addition to putting dresses in the trunks of vehicles while the brides stayed in the car for safe social distancing, Morris engaged with customers online.

RoseLily Bridal has been great at interacting with her audience through social media, especially Instagram, employee Amy Rene said. They showed people how safe and solution-oriented they were during the pandemic, and the new and innovative services they offer as they continue to evolve during these times. Being present and using social media to continue making people feel seen and heard has been a wonderful and powerful tool.

Some of this work was done by Danielle Albrecht.

A former employee who found herself searching for something while caring for a brand new baby during the pandemic, Albrecht called Morrow to discuss the possibilities of working from home and ended up helping with social media.

Without a private date, the brides couldn’t browse the shelves, so (RoseLily Bridal) unboxed the dresses live on social media or recorded videos so the brides could see the dress come out of the box, then go to a mannequin or one of the girls who then walked around the store. He gave all they could without you being there, Albrecht said.

This customer focus has led to loyalty and referrals.

We have the best community here in Tri-Cities. Brides love RoseLily and they tell their friends who come to see us. We have the best wives, said Albrecht.

Once the brides were once again allowed into the store, Morrow began hanging drapes at the room dividers for added security and privacy. It was so popular that Morrow said she was considering keeping them for good.

We were proud to be able to welcome them safely, Morrow said. Many brides and their families were super grateful. The big cities were closed and were not helping at all. We said: We want you to come here; we want you to get married. It was a great season for us.

Morrow said paying attention to the city and the community they serve and looking at all available resources is key to surviving the shutdown.

For example, Morrow said she looked to the years of experience held by bridal designers.

We have made many Zoom calls with them for advice and guidance. We did a lot of one-on-one with the design staff. We spoke to their marketing and social media managers there who had built businesses from scratch. They are professionals I knew and trusted, Morrow said.

Most of the time, we paid attention to our audience. What would do you good? If we made an appointment, what would do good and what would not? You can’t stop a pandemic, but neither can you let it stop your business. You just have to make it work; you just have to find a way.

RoseLily Bridal: 2158 Keene Road, Richland; 509-942-9106; RoseLilyBridalLove.com.