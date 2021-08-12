TikTok’s fantasy fashion trend is like a modern day Polyvore

Most of the trends on TikTok can be traced back to an earlier era of the internet and the “outfits I would wear for very specific events” are no exception.

Usually TikTok reminds me of Tumblr during its glory days due to over-sharing and commitment to certain aesthetics, but the trend of ‘outfits I would wear for very specific events’ reminds me of a website I had previously deleted from my memory, Polyvore.

Ring bells?

Credit: Shutterstock / Casimiro PT

For those of you who didn’t have a ridiculous time growing up on the internet in the 2000s, Polyvore is a now-defunct website where you can create and post outfit collages called “sets” from them. ‘an index of products on the site. Anyone could add products to the product index, so there was a huge range of clothes to choose from when tailoring an outfit. But what separates Polyvore from most other websites of a different Internet age is that it just doesn’t exist anymore and is not accessible. My Blair Waldorf inspired outfits are gone forever.

Polyvore was founded in 2007 and by 2015 it had over 20 million users. Yahoo bought the site in 2015 to a report of 200 million dollars, and it was eventually sold to fashion retailer Ssense in 2018, and deleted from the Internet. My knowledge of Polyvore is based on hazy memories of me sitting in front of the desktop in the living room of my childhood home and crumbs of Polyvore in my Gmail inbox. Like this email I sent on February 25, 2013:

When I was 13, I was asking the real questions.

Credit: Screenshot: gmail

The outfits on Polyvore have become a part of fan culture. One of the main uses of Polyvore was to create outfits for dates with celebrities or fictional characters. These outfits were often linked in fanfictions on websites like Wattpad, so you could really visualize what the characters were wearing.

The trend that reminds me of Polyvore, “outfits that I would wear for extremely specific events” was popularized by the user of TikTok andoej in March of this year. For this trend, users are posting outfits they would wear for, very specific events mostly with celebrities like watching the beach sunset with Taylor Swift, picnicking with Harry Styles or flying in a private jet with Ariana Grande.

Here are two examples of trends. Left, TikTok user andoej, dressed to take photos with Emma Chamberlain. This video also features an outfit for “getting to crush Bella and Gigi Hadid’s yacht party.” Right TikTok user caroline_tuckerr shows off her outfit so that actor Timothée Chalamet falls in love with her. Her video also includes an outfit for “having coffee with Taylor Swift and convincing her to have a folklore festival” and “working on our #hottiebootcamp with stallion megan thee”.

This video is the second in andoej’s series and has over 45,000 likes and over 200,000 views. Credit: screenshot: tiktok / @andoej caroline_tuckerrr cites andoej as the inspiration for this video in her caption and the video has over 10,000 likes and over 27,000 views. Credit: screenshot: tiktok / @caroline_tuckerrr

These videos cause my whole body to recoil. They remind me of those Polyvore outfit sets from my youth that were also designed for celebrity events, like going to Starbucks with Niall Horan. This outfit would most likely consist of a white tank top, flannel, black skinny jeans, nerd glasses, combat boots, and a Frappuccino as an accessory.

Another outfit on Polyvore could be titled “Meeting Justin Bieber backstage on tour” and would include a mint green bow, a green Peter Pan tank top, a skater skirt, paired with oxfords and of course, a messy bun. When published on Polyvore, each garment and accessory would float in space against a white background, which added to Polyvore’s distinct look.

I’ll say this next iteration of Polyvore-esque outfits on TikTok is a lot cuter.

I texted my childhood friend, Polyvore enthusiast and aforementioned email recipient Cora Shapiro, and asked her what she remembered about the website. “I remember enjoying being able to look at the inspirational outfit that other people would post and then create my own aesthetic. It was really relaxing for some reason and there’s the rush when people see your outfits and you get more followers. I’m doing the same thing now, but on Pinterest, “Shapiro, 22, said.

One of the reasons Polyvore first took off is the popularity of the outfit of the day and what I wore today on LiveJournal blogs. Polyvore was an easy way to create and share today’s outfit on LiveJournal. Unlike Polyvore, you can still access the blogs of what I wore today on LiveJournal.

The persistence of this trend signals its value. Fashion is an aspiration and a form of self-creation. Young people use celebrities and characters they are fans of to define themselves, so it makes sense that fashion and fan culture are intrinsically linked.

Maybe historians are right. If we delete websites on the Internet, we are meant to repeat them. That’s the saying, isn’t it?

Wonder what ghost from the internet will appear on TikTok next … maybe something reminiscent of WeHeartIt.