Style Tips For Men Style tips for tall men

One of France’s most revered fashion designers, Yves Saint Laurent once said that fashion fades but style is eternal, words that have been immortalized by trendsetters of every generation. The buzzword of the modern age is inclusiveness, which includes all of the beautiful extensions of self that it brings, including comfort and individuality. Plus size fashion has never been so hot, ranging from blingy to beige, from shiny and bright to monochrome magic. With today’s fashion cornerstone being self-expression and showcasing one’s inner appeal through fashion experiences, here are five style ideas for tall men to augment their wardrobe. .

1. Go For What’s Custom Made For You: One of the best fashion decisions to help you bring out your best is finding a tailor who understands your body type. This is especially important for the plus size, as an expert can help turn their vision into reality and provide a fit for the outfits that work best for an individual. Clothes that are exactly the right measurements always look more stylish and help hide any grease, while pairing brilliantly with a variety of accessories, from sunglasses to dress watches.

2. Suspenders to win: Suspenders are perfect for plus size men; with the wide range of benefits they offer. A great tool to make sure you have good posture, they are a better accessory every day than the belts, which expose your belly and draw unnecessary attention to it. For the tall man, the suspenders give a super comfortable feel, also making any outfit more proportional. They work great on a wide range of clothing, making them ideal for any occasion, offering exactly what you need for the perfect plus size look.

3. Add a splash of color and pop: Styling plus size outfits often requires attention to detail and goes great with vibrant prints and styles when done right. While black is an evergreen style statement, there has never been a better time to be as flamboyant as possible and play around with all the pretty hues! The Roaring Twenties are back and it’s always a good idea to breathe new life into your wardrobe with floral prints and



colorful jackets, which create a unique look while diverting attention from the belly.



4. Slip into the sneakers: This light and extravagant wardrobe essential is here to ensure airy wearability for all tall men! All the shoe brands, from luxury to fast fashion, have gone out of their way to include a dynamic range of sneakers to meet this Sneaky wave that’s here to stay! Sneakers are super cool and are not only fun and flirty, but also adventurous and trendy, always complementing your build. They are a hit with every



ensemble, ranging from suits to casual shorts, a mini statement in itself.



5. Experiment with the dark college aesthetic: This is a plus size trend that is sure to impress and can really complement your body type with custom vests and dark oversized undershirts that create a look. suave look. Dark academia is the latest trend of the millennium to create a storm on social media and in itself is a true revolution in subculture and fashion! With nearly a million hashtags on Instagram, the vintage look is sleek, classy, ​​and timeless.



Some of the branding elements of dress that one can experiment with include muted tones such as blacks, grays and browns, which are subdued tones known to hide the bulge and materials like leather, wool and the tweed that will look great on a tall man. .

The ever-growing line of the best and most fashionable plus size clothing for men is here to stay. So, it’s time to experiment with style, mix and match, and most importantly, be fabulous yourself because it’s always cool to be you!

With contributions from Dhaval Ahir, co-founder, Veirdo.

