The FIT museum finally plants a trendy rose garden
Apparently, the rose is still a trendy rose even after the pandemic has stopped.
While Robert Frost, Georgia OKeeffe, Aretha Franklin and other creators immortalized the flower in verse, the Museum of IN SHAPE does so with his latest exhibition.
Almost a year after its planned unveiling, Ravishing: The Rose in Fashion is presented on the campus of the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. From 18th-century embroidered silks to contemporary runway looks regardless of gender, the runway is the first socio-cultural examination of the rose in fashion. Showcasing 130 clothes and accessories, the exhibition covers more than aesthetics by exploring how the rose has influenced our appearance, clothing, sensations and fantasies. With Halston’s gaze, Christian Dior, Noir Kei Ninomiya, Charles Jeffrey and others, there are also the hats of Stephen Jones, Lilly Dach, Caroline Reboux and the milliner says Mr. John.
When museum doors reopened to the public on Friday, people were lining up outside while waiting, according to museum director and chief curator Valerie Steele, who spent an hour greeting them. Several dressed in rose-inspired clothing as if it were a party, and others shared their appreciation that the museum was open again, she said in an interview on Wednesday.
Steele explained how odd and fortuitous it was that Ravishing: The Rose in Fashion turned out to be the first post-closing show. During the pandemic, what kept me going was taking these long walks in different parks in the city center and taking pictures of plants and flowers. It was like, when David Hockney tweeted, [Do remember] they can’t cancel spring, she said. This is how I felt and the same with this rose show. I kept thinking, let’s not cancel this even though it’s 11 months late. Were going to do this show. It is incredibly beautiful. He has the same kind of idea that you can’t undo rebirth. The flowers stand out.
Having also spoken with visitors on Sunday at the Museum at IN SHAPE, Steele said a lot of people seem to be feeling the show emotionally, which she hopes. So much research has gone into it. There are only layers of things. The most obvious is the color symbolism passionate red, innocent white, feminine rose, physical black rose and the symbolism of thorns, all of this is just a palimpsest of meanings. Rose as a perfume. Rose like a flower associated with Venus, the goddess of love. It is a flower that resonates in many different cultures in Persia, as well as in Europe.
The idea of layers of symbolism and meaning over the years is something that designers have responded to and viewers at the show are responding to as well, according to Steele. There is all the imagery related to flowers, being the sex organ of plants and being associated with feminine beauty and fleeting beauty. And then there are layers of specific meanings associated with roses with the different colors and thorns. All this feeds the show, which makes it very rich in meaning.
While the obvious route is to have images of roses such as rose prints and embroidery, the exhibit also features the elements of the petals and the flower itself, Steele said. A Alexander McQueen jacket with deep purple rose patterns as sleeves, a pretty and sweet, young girls Yves Saint Laurent dress, an 18th century samurai-type punk dress from Comme des Garons and an abstract dress from Claudia Gisele Ntsama are some of the favorite looks. Another standout item is a Charles James dress with a colorful rose-covered bodice that resembles a bouquet, Steele said.
The exhibition was brought to Steele in 2019 by Amy de la Haye, Chair of Dress History and Curatorship and Co-Director of the Center for Fashion Curation at the London College of Fashion. De la Haye co-hosted Ravishing: The Rose in Fashion with Museum at FIT Costume and Accessories Curator Colleen Hill.
De la Haye cited three sources of inspiration, his mother’s long-standing love of roses, photographs of roses by Nick Knights which he posts on Instagram, and a line of poetry by TS Eliots 1936 Burnt Norton that reads so that the roses look like flowers that are looked at. After reading this line eight or nine years ago, de la Haye said she kept thinking, I will use it someday. (Knights’ photos can also be found in his Roses from my Garden exhibit at the Coach House gallery through October.)
The fact that the opening of the museums delayed the arrival at the time of the roses’ blooming is also poetic, said de The Hague.
Referring to the United Nations climate change report that was released on Monday, De The Hague said the Ravishing Rose show is also timely in this sense. Overall, however, flowers are still in fashion. Roses are still popular. But certainly since 2010, the rose has become increasingly politicized as a motive, for example, for the campaign against female genital mutilation. Roses have been used to explore gender identity by designers like Neil Grotzinger of the Nihl label. We have an outfit from him that combines several types of lace with a rose pattern, which he cut in a sportswear style and spray painted.
The exhibit explains how flowers were once gender-neutral, with men wearing garlands in Roman times and later a rose-scented perfume because women liked the stronger scents, from The Hague. This started to change in the 19th century, but men continued to wear flowery accents on their clothing. In the accompanying book to the exhibit and exhibit, she explores the perception that while many 19th-century men’s garments were plain, there were often textiles decorated with small roses and partially concealed as Embroidered suspenders, printed cotton handkerchiefs and vests, including a silk a bride dating from the circa 1860s that is visible.
In addition to gender identities, the show examines themes of love, beauty, sex, sin, rites of passage, transgression, degradation, and death. Most of the exhibits have been selected from the FIT collection. Speaking of take out, de The Hague said: While we can come and watch and enjoy the most beautiful and elaborate fashion, not everyone can or wants to wear designer fashion. But the point is, virtually anyone can feel transformed when wearing or holding real or artificial roses. As the rose grows in most parts of the world, it means that most people can feel transformed while wearing a rose. If you passed someone on the street and they had a rose in their buttonhole or in their hair, you would say: What is the special occasion? He makes another statement.
In order to show more diverse people wearing roses and how roses interact with the body in fashion, de The Hague incorporated late 19th and early 20th century studio portraits that she purchased on eBay. These images feature people of color, gay and straight couples, groups and individual portraits of men and women. These images show a different element of fashion and are reminiscent of the symbolism of wearing roses, she said.
But de la Haye also wants visitors to think about how most of us have access to fake or real flowers. And if we don’t have access to real flowers, we should be really worried, said de The Hague. It is a decorative exhibition but it also has social and political dimensions.
