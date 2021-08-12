Stardust made Robert De Niro dance in a pink dress for the crop 14 years ago

Welcome to This Week in Genre History, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, take turns looking back at the world’s biggest, craziest and most infamous genre films the week they premiere. exit.

It is remarkable that Stardust isn’t one of the biggest flops of the past 20 years. When I first sat down to write this piece, I remembered it as a flop. It really looks like a flop, doesn’t it? He has everything a classic flop usually has. It was an expensive adaptation of a beloved project (in this case, a Neil Gaiman fantasy comic series and a later novel) that is revered by fans but little known to the general public. He tried to bring together several different genres and tones at once, including fantasy, romance, and comedy. It starred big stars including Robert De Niro, Michelle Pfeiffer, Peter OToole (there’s always an older legend in one of them), Ian McKellen and, strangely, Ricky Gervais. Plus, it was ambitious in scope and theme, the kind of high-profile action-comedy that still is. this about to become Gigli.

And yet, it was absolutely not a flop. StardustNot only did he more than recoup his budget, but he was also generally respected by critics, many who usually line up to take pictures from a movie like this. It wasn’t a huge hit, and it’s not like it’s an awards season darling or anything. But if you had to line up 10 different storylines, ranging from the Oscar winner to the incredible multi-Razzie-winning sh ** show, it would certainly have fallen more on the old end of that spectrum. Not much is said about the film today, and in many ways it seems to belong to a whole different era. But you know what? It worked well. It turned out to be no problem at all.

Fourteen years later, Stardust was still dancing among all the raindrops.

Why was this a big deal back then? Gaiman had resisted the idea of ​​a Stardust film for years, especially after it had failed in attempts to make its own version a decade earlier. But he turned to an adaptation that a young filmmaker named Matthew Vaughn was working on. Vaughn would seem like a strange choice; he had worked as a producer with his lifelong friend Guy Ritchie on lock, reserve and two smoking barrels and To tear out and directed a solid thriller titled Diaper Cake with an unknown young actor named Daniel Craig. However, he was probably best known for being married to model Claudia Schiffer. Was that the guy Gaiman trusted?

It was that balance of tones, although the comedy and the weather that Vaughn was looking for, the one he would later bring to Kick ass, a X Men film (after abandoning that of Brett Ratner to make Stardust) and the Kingsman movies. More than any of these films, it sold Gaiman on a romantic heart. He really wanted it to be his princess bride. Gaiman eventually relented, claiming that Vaughn clearly liked the material but wanted to make it his own, which is all he could hope for. Still: The fit seemed odd. But if they could pull it off …

What was the impact? Concerns over how the film would be released in the United States, the largest market at the time (especially with China banning the film, not for political reasons but because there had been too many films non-Chinese released in the country this month), were justified: it opened the fourth in the United States, behind Rush Hour 3, Bourne’s ultimatum, and The Simpsons Movie. But he actually held on for the next month, and his biggest income came from Europe, especially the UK. He would even end up winning a Hugo Award.

The film didn’t end up doing enough to win the sequel that Vaughn had always wanted to do. It actually sounds incredible: The opening scene was Charlie Cox’s character, being the king and throwing the necklace, Vaughn told Den of Geek. This time the necklace goes over the wall and bounces off Big Ben, and you’re suddenly in London in the early 1960s, with these crazy kings and princes and princesses running around London. All in search of stone.

So it wasn’t a franchise after all. But it was far, far from a flop.

Did he hold on? Vaughns’ style, surprisingly, holds up incredibly well for a family movie, or at least an adjacent family movie. He never feels like he’s containing himself, or that he wants to be damn Kick ass or all sweaty and swearing like a Ritchie movie. He just gives the film a cheerful energy that is ultimately contagious. It’s not as graceful as The princess to marry, and sometimes that energy is a little too overactive: like with all of Vaughn’s movies, sometimes you just want her to catch her breath a little bit.

But it’s still a blast, and much better than I remembered. Specifically: It sounds like the kind of big-ticket, four-quadrant movie that could have come through and been a huge hit. Maybe it was meant to be a flop, because there were all of those ingredients for a flop, but Vaughn was just too inspired to let it slip out of his control. However, there was still a cap here, a cap that kept him from making his sequel. Sometimes, however, avoiding disaster is its own victory. Stardust We may not be widely remembered today, but it’s better than remembering to be a disaster, and it could well have happened.

Although if you remember it, you will certainly remember this:

This scene really needs to be more widely broadcast. It can contain all the vast multitudes of human experience.

Will leitch is the co-host of The Grierson & Leitch podcast, where he and Tim Grierson review old and new movies. Follow them on Twitter or visittheir site.